MP defends voting with Government in sleaze row

JOHN HOWELL has defended his decision to back the Government in the Owen Paterson affair.

The Henley MP said it was a “personal” decision as he felt Members of Parliament deserved the same legal rights to an appeal as anyone else subject to an investigation and not because he felt his Conservative colleague was or wasn’t guilty.

He also said that when he had a second job advising a public relations company on planning he had declared it in the proper way.

Mr Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules before the Government said it wanted to reform the standards system and Boris Johnson ordered his MPs to block his 30-day suspension.

Following a backlash, the plans were withdrawn and Mr Paterson resigned his North Shropshire seat. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of “giving a green light to corruption”.

On Monday, minister Stephen Barclay expressed his “regret” over the “mistake” by the Government, saying concerns about the investigations system had been “conflated” with Mr Paterson’s case.

The standards committee concluded that Mr Paterson had broken Parliament’s rules on lobbying.

He had a second job as a paid consultant to a clinical diagnostics company and a meat distributor. MPs are permitted to have second jobs but not to act as paid advocates for them in Parliament but Mr Patterson was found to have made approaches to Government departments on behalf of the companies.

Mr Howell was a signatory to the amendment proposed by MP Andrea Leadsom which sought to overhaul the standards process after the Government decided to whip MPs to support it.

He said: “I made the personal decision to support the Leadsom amendment because it is important to ensure that the reform of the standards committee was dealt with. I am critical of that whether the person accused came from another political party or not.

“I signed this amendment without any pressure from the whips and because I am outraged at the process the investigation went through. Individual rights have been taken away from MPs. While the debate about the case of Owen Paterson has given some the opportunity to make accusations of corruption, as the highly offensive nature of some emails that I have received shows, there is more to it.

“Yes, the problems over the process of the standards committee came to the fore over one case and it is fair to ask why.

“The reason quite simply is that systems are rarely reviewed or questioned until something which is inherently unfair comes to light.

“The amendment which I supported asked that MPs are given the same legal rights to appeal as those subject to investigation throughout the country.

“I have been very clear all along that I make no comment at all on whether I believe that Owen Paterson is guilty of any wrongdoing. I have no knowledge on which to do so.

“I supported the amendment out of my serious concern on process and inherent unfairness.

“Two issues, that of an individual case and that of general concern, have become conflated. I am pleased that they are to be separated. I fully support the view that the two issues should be kept separate.

“Opposition parties have, not surprisingly, made much of this and done their best to take advantage of an unfortunate set of circumstances. I hope that those who have been quick to condemn and abuse me and my colleagues will also reflect on their words.”

Mr Howell’s second job was providing advice to SP Broadway, a public relations company that specialises in planning and development.

He received £800 a month for two hours’ work.

Mr Howell said he gave up this role on November 1 because he had too much to do in Parliament as leader of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe, a role to which he was appointed in Janurary.

He said: “I gave it up long before the Owen Paterson business was discussed.”

Mr Howell said he had declared his second job in the proper way and that his role was limited to “strategic long-term advice”. He said he was given the role as he is an expert in communications involving planning.

Despite this, posters have been placed around Henley which suggest a link between Mr Howell’s work as an advisor and his support for the amendment.

The Welcome to Henley sign in Reading Road was changed to read “Henley on Sleaze” on Friday.

On Monday, posters appeared on a bus stop in Reading Road.

Mr Howell said: “I’m very sad to see that some people have taken to putting posters up. It’s not a particularly persuasive way of making their point.”

He said he had also received emails from constituents on the subject, adding: “I find the accusations they are making in regard to corruption absolutely disgusting.”

The Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle is planning to launch a review which will look at what second jobs MPs should be able to hold and Labour MP Richard Burgeon is planning to bring forward a Bill which would ban MPs from holding second jobs, except in exceptional circumstances.

Mr Howell said: “I think MPs and others outside Parliament can benefit from MPs having other roles.”