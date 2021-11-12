Professor completes climate satellite mission at COP26

A SCIENTIST from Henley has conceived a new satellite which could help detect changes in the earth’s climate from space.

Professor Nigel Fox, of Friday Street, came up with the idea about 20 years ago but it was only accepted by the European Space Agency for implementation in 2019.

The satellite, which is named TRUTHS (Traceable Radiometry Underpinning Terrestrial- and Helio- Studies), has passed the first phase, which was its feasibility.

Prof Fox announced the UK-led mission is now entering the design process at COP26, the United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow, as part of Earth Information Day on Wednesday last week.

The satellite, which will help reduce uncertainty in climate data, will be funded by the UK Space Agency, developed by the ESA, and built by Airbus UK along with partners across Europe including Greece, Switzerland, Romania and the Czech Republic, which have also provided funding for the mission.

Prof Fox, who works for the UK’s National Physical Laboratory, attended the conference from Tuesday to Thursday and spoke at an exhibition organised by Space4Climate, an academic partnership to ensure a seamless supply chain for climate data from space.

Prof Fox said: “I thought the event would be more about creating more widespread awareness but was surprised how little the awareness was. It was interesting to see how quickly people grasped the benefits of using space for information.

“I was pushing the idea for about 20 years but two years ago it was selected by the UK as a mission that they wanted to do and we as a nation put it forward to the ESA for implementation with the money.

“The UK committed about £25 million to £30 million and it’s now about moving from the concept into the detailed design process, which is now in operation and will be completed by summer next year.

“Ultimately, a decision will be made in November next year for the full expenditure and taking the mission into the final building stages. That is when it becomes the commitment to launch.”

Professor Fox, 61, said he had enjoyed telling people about TRUTHS at COP26 and visiting other exhibits at the six-day event. “It was hard work because it’s the first time I’ve done the event in public for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“Also because we were required to wear masks, it was an extra challenge because of trying to hear people speak and my glasses kept steaming up.

“You’re trying not to be difficult but it put a different dynamic on the whole event in that context and also I had to travel by train to Glasgow each day as there was no accommodation.

“It was interesting to see the other exhibitions. Most of them were about different efforts and solutions to help understand the planet and how we can plant more trees and vegetation and how to protect the environment.”