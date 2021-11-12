New film features familiar locations

A FILM that was partly shot in the Henley area over the past year is opening at the Regal Picturehouse cinema today (Friday).

Directed by Eva Husson, Mothering Sunday is based on the 2016 novella of the same name by the Booker Prize-winning author Graham Swift.

On a warm spring day in 1924, housemaid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mothering Sunday.

Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), have gone out and she has the rare chance to spend an afternoon of abandon with her secret lover Paul (Josh O’Connor).

Paul lives at the nearby manor house and is Jane’s long-term love despite the fact that he is engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend who is the daughter of his parents’ friends.

Jane and Paul meet as planned, but events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever.

Continuing from last week are Dune, No Time To Die, Spencer, The Boss Baby: Family Business and The French Dispatch.

On Thursday (November 18), Ghostbusters: Afterlife is previewing from 3pm.