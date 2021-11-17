Memorial plaque for crash victim

ABOUT 40 people attended the unveiling of a plaque in a memory of a man who died in a suspected hit and run crash.

Kam Hulait, from Henley, was found dead in Wyfold Lane, Peppard Common, on July 11.

He was best known for sitting on the wall outside the “top shops” at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way while chatting to people and drinking beer or cider. The plaque was unveiled on Sunday on what would have been his 47th birthday. It has been placed on one of the town council’s planters outside the shopping parade. The plaque reads: “In loving memory of Kam Hulait, loved and missed by all, guardian angel of top shops.”

His brother Jazz Hulait unveiled the plaque, which had been covered with a Manchester United T-shirt held up by three cans of beer, while at the base was a tub of flowers brought by a resident and a bottle of Frosty Jack’s cider.

Kam’s mother laid flowers and his sister lit a candle to place by the wall where he used to sit.

Mr Hulait thanked people for coming and brought out a trolley of cans and bottles of beer and cider bought from the One Stop store and encouraged people to take one to toast Kam.

He said: “It is a good turnout. I’m a bit emotional but I’m glad everyone’s here on his birthday. I’d like to thank Kyle Dowling, who is a member of the parks staff at Henley Town Council who sorted this out for us.”

Ali Ahsan, owner of Herbies Pizza, said: “Kam was a very good friend. I was working here 12 hours a day, six days a week and I’d see him for like 60 or 70 hours a week.

“It’s really sad, especially when I see his mum and dad. I’m very happy the plaque has been put up. We were like a family, me, Kam and the barbers at Fabio’s Cuts.”

Police believe Mr Hulait had been walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver left without stopping. A 65-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from Henley were arrested but later released.

The Hulaits useds to run Centra Food at the top shops, which is now the One Stop shop, and a greengrocer’s at what is now Herbies.

Mr Hulait worked at both shops for a time and later did odd jobs as a painter and decorator as well as working as a security guard at Invesco.