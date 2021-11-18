I would like ice rink next Christmas, says new town manager

AN ice rink is the new Henley town manager’s top choice for next year’s Christmas Festival.

Craig Buckby, who was appointed by the town council last month, plans to start looking into the possibility of having the winter attraction in the New Year.

The 58-year-old, who has replaced Helen Barnett, said he would work with traders, key stakeholders and the community to make sure they get what the want at the 31st annual event in November next year.

Mr Buckby said: “Clearly it can’t be in the town centre as there’s insufficient room as it would be a real ice rink and not a plastic one.

“It would take time to put up and take down and it has to be in place for at least two months to make it financially viable. That would be one of the central plans for next year’s activities.”

He also wants to look into the possibility of German Christmas markets.

Mr Buckby said: “It would be like a Christmas fair similar to German markets. There are multiple locations we could consider.”

He added: “These are just suggestions, nothing is ruled in or out.

“I will work with the businesses, the community and other key stakeholders to make sure we do it just as the town wants.”

Mayor Sarah Miller liked the idea of an ice rink.

She said: “It would be really lovely as long as it’s safe.

“It would be a nice winter destination for people so absolutely yes if Craig can pull that out of the bag.”

Meanwhile, this year’s Christmas Festival will take place next Friday evening (November 26).

It will be held in the town centre, Bell Street, Duke Street and Hart Street from 5pm to 9pm.

The town council has hired a covered stage in Market Place for the first time for live entertainment including a performance by the Mayor.

She said: “The single that I wrote for Henley last year, Henley-on-Christmas, will be performed by Matt Richardson and his rock band Lucky To Be Alive.

“I will be up there hitting my thigh and playing the tambourine.

“The band will be playing three or four other songs as well. It will be a time to have a boogie with some mulled wine.

“I’m really looking forward to the whole event. It’s a great time for the town to celebrate and hopefully will appeal to everybody.”

There will also be stalls, attractions and traditional fairground rides such as a helter skelter, a house of fun and more.

At 7pm the Christmas tree lights in Market Place will be switched on by Cllr Miller and a representative of Invesco, which paid for the 30ft Nordmann fir. The winner of the Mayor’s Christmas card competition, who be chosen next week, will help.

The lights switch-on will be followed by carol singing led by the Woodley Concert Band at 7.10pm.

Businesses, charities and community groups will have stalls in Falaise Square as well as outside their stores.

The town council, which organises the event, has not asked retailers to open late this year but instead encouraged them offering refreshments to the crowds instead.

Members decided that having the festival and a shopping event at the same time would be “confusing”.

Even so, at least 20 different businesses will still be opening late.

Laurence Menswear in Duke Street will be selling mulled wine and mince pies to raise money for the Chiltern Centre for disabled young people.

Laurence Morris, who runs the store, said: “I’m glad that the festival is back. I will be offering mince pies courtesy of Lawlor’s, and I look forward to seeing the customers.

“Hopefully the town will come out and support the local businesses and it will be successful.” Santa’s Grotto, organised by Tom Ryan and Paula Price-Davies, will be in the courtyard at Hotel du Vin in New Street from 4pm to 8pm. Entry is free and every child will receive a goody bag.

Mr Ryan said: “It’s nice for us to be back full-scale. I think we had 130 families last year, which is great considering only people from Henley could visit due to the covid restrictions.

“This year we hope it’s busy and bustling. It’s great as we’re outside so anyone that is worried doesn’t need to be.”

Dance teacher Steph Maxwell, who runs the Divas and Dudes Dance Academy, will be at the grotto entertaining children waiting to see Santa with her Disco Duck.

Mr Ryan said: “My niece used to take dance classes at Steph’s academy and she offered to come along, which is so nice.

“We don’t have a big budget so when anyone volunteers I bite their hand off.”

The event is sponsored by Invesco, Kench & Co and St Mary’s School.

Hart Street, Bell Street, Duke Street and Market Place and Friday Street, between the junctions with Duke Street and Queen Street, will be closed from 3pm to 11pm.

The festival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.