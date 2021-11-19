Cordon Bleu chef to open ‘theatrical’ delicatessen

A DELICATESSEN is to open in Henley next month.

The Pavilion in Market Place will sell charcuterie meat, smoked fish and cheese and serve food to take away or eat in.

It will be run by Micah Judah, 38, who is a Cordon Bleu alumnus and has worked in food retail for 15 years.

He said: “I had wanted to launch this in Henley for some time but what with everything that has been going on with the pandemic, it was a time to pause, reassess and adapt.

“Now is the perfect time to be doing it and it is super exciting to be part of a growing food culture in Henley. In recent years people would think of going to Marlow for a food experience but now we are seeing the growth of more independent retailers here.

“It feels like there is a buzz around the town and we have seen some quite exciting places opening up since the pandemic.

“In my mind this is mutually beneficial as the more there is to do and see, the more people will come to visit and stay or come back.”

The deli is based in the former Feather & Black bedroom furniture shop, which closed in August last year after the company was taken over by Dreams and now trades online only.

The deli will have an open plan kitchen and about 15 staff led by head chef Tania Steytler, formerly of the Severn & Wye Smokery in Gloucestershire and Jeow Jeow restaurant in London.

Mr Judah said: “We have got a 1,800 sq ft site in the middle of

Market Place with an amazing kitchen where you get to see the skilled team led by Tania.

“We have a really impressive rotisserie oven with which we will showcase local produce as it is not just for meat but also vegetables.

“My passion is supporting the high street but we need to give customers a reason to shop there.

“I want to do that through theatre, whether that’s seeing a long deli counter as you come through the doors, the big rotisserie oven or our chefs at work. For me, it is important for customers to see the products being made and the team with their hands on the ingredients. It is chef-led retail. You can’t get a much shorter supply chain than that.

“We want people to come to us because we are a destination and the location is critical. We have Greys Road car park behind us and we are near the one in King’s Road.”

Mr Judah says the business will also be handy for him in Peppard Common, where he lives with his wife Emily, 35, an advanced trauma nurse practitioner at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, and children Millie, seven, and Dylan, five.

He said: “The idea of it being ‘the pavilion’ is about building a community through food. It is a place where people can come together to experience things together.

“I want to support artisan suppliers and producers, whether it is through retail or incorporating that into our dishes. If local is best we will use local, that’s the way we want to work.”

Mr Judah plans to launch an on-site cookery school early next year for children who would like a career in the profession. He grew up in Hull and says food has always been an important part of his life.

“As a child, food was an obsession,” said Mr Judah. “That’s why I did my culinary training at Cordon Bleu but I have always loved all aspects of food.”

He cut his teeth working in Marks & Spencer stores and then moved into supply and estate management and transformation, supervising the opening of more than 200 stores.

Before he left the company earlier this year, he was working in food development.

Mr Judah said: “I’ve always loved the different components of food, whether it be curating a range or marketing it.

“Every spare penny I have goes on trying food at different places. Even when we are on holiday it always seems to revolve around food.

“The inspiration for The Pavilion is drawn from multiple places and what we will do is evolve as we look to keep things interesting.

“While I do have ambitions to grow my business, I want our Henley shop to be a success first and foremost and I am fully concentrating on getting that right.”