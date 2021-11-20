Youth festival to cut number of workshops due to covid

FEWER children’s workshops than normal will be held during next year’s Henley Youth Festival.

This is down to some schools being “nervous” about letting in non-essential visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the festival timetabled 3,200 workshop places and 150 hours of educational workshops for all 16 primary schools in the Henley area.

The 2022 festival will still have “a few” art and drama workshops as well as the normal performance events and competitions for art, writing, film and photography.

Laura Matthews, who chairs the festival, said: “Some parents and schools are still nervous and limiting access to essential visitors as part of their risk management plans.

“Some workshops are at held at venues in Henley and several have a mix of pupils from different schools attending at the same time.”

The number of volunteers needed to run the festival has also dropped, which has made organising the events more difficult.

Miss Matthews, who lives in Emmer Green and went to Gillotts School and The Henley College, said: “The youth festival was established to celebrate and encourage the talent and achievement of the young people of Henley and surrounding areas and to give them experiences across a wide range of activities that they might not otherwise encounter.

“But this shouldn’t be taken for granted. All of this is funded by sponsor donations, the generosity of the festival’s Friends and our volunteer team who give their time and energy to keep the show on the road.

“The educational workshops take planning and we need volunteers to help

co-ordinate this so that these events can continue. Unfortunately, we have recently lost a significant number of our volunteers so this is a call to arms to all parents and others that want to ensure such a great festival is there for the next generation of young people. We need your help.

“You can support us by becoming a festival Friend or you can volunteer — we need everyone from chaperones for performances or parents who can help publicise events in their children’s schools.

“We also have more professional roles and are currently looking for stage managers and event co-ordinators. It is all a great experience and you will be helping continue this wonderful event for years to come.”

Next year’s festival — the 28th — will take place from March 5 to 13 and has a theme of “Friendship”.

The programme will include the run, gig night and performance events at the Kenton Theatre. There will be drama from the Young Shakespeare Company and art workshops at the River & Rowing Museum. The Young reporter competition, which is run in conjunction with the Henley Standard, will also return.

The festival, which is open to all young people aged between four and 18 who are either at school or live in the Henley area, has run annually since 1994. It was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will be having a stand in Market Place at the Henley Christmas Festival next Friday where residents can find out more about it. There will also be a name the bear competition.

For more information or to become a volunteer, email hyfinfo@gmail.com or visit www.hyf.org.uk