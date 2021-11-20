Artist fights order to pull down unlawful studio in field

AN artist is appealing against an order to tear down the studio he built in the countryside unlawfully.

Clive Hemsley, of Hart Street, Henley, says the three-storey building on his land near Rotherfield Greys is not much bigger than the one he had previously proposed, which was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, in 2017.

But an inquiry heard on Tuesday that the development at Greys Meadow was “materially different” from what had been approved and it was bigger that what was proposed in Mr Hemsley’s application.

Juan Lopez, for the council, told planning inspector Justina Moss that the building was also in a slightly different position to that planned.

He said: “The council had granted planning permission for an art studio for private use only. What was approved is significantly different from what has been constructed and where — on a majorly sensitive site.”

The council was also concerned about the studio being used for art classes or as a gallery or live-in residential accommodation, he said.

Mr Hemsley, whose current home is on the market for £4.75million, has denied he has any intention of living at the studio.

Gavin Collett, speaking on his behalf, told the hearing: “We know that there are issues with the size of the building and the potential use for commercial purposes.

“Mr Hemsley is a man who paints and some of his paintings are then sold in art galleries — does that make it commercial use? We think the use could be conditioned and no commercial activity or commercial sales will then be allowed on the land.”

Mr Collett said Mr Hemsley had been involved with Sue Ryder for a number of years and offered art classes to palliative care patients at the studio.

He added: “If the council thinks that’s not appropriate use for the studio, then he will not be allowed to teach them to paint like he did in the past.

“If the council does not wish for that to happen, that will not be an issue as the use of the land was intended to be for him.

“It seems to me that the council has taken against this building. What has been done in the inside of the building does not impact the outside of it. What the council is concerned about is the landscape and the surrounding area.”

Mr Hemsley had consent for a small, private facility despite opposition from neighbours and the parish councillors.

The opponents said it would be out of keeping with the rural surroundings and have a “urbanising” effect on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The National Trust, which owns the land used to access the site, also objected.

After the studio was completed, an enforcement investigation was launched by the council.

Officers concluded Mr Hemsley had “undertaken extensive hard landscaping works around the building and elsewhere on the site, which are contrary to the approved scheme of landscaping of the site”.

The council said the building was unlawful and must come down and then rejected a retrospective application. Mr Hemsley then appealed.

He was originally granted permission to convert a stable into an art studio with stores.

In 2017, he obtained consent to install a new structure. This was to be a wooden-clad building with an 81 sq m footprint, including 100 sq m of floor space with a 24 sq m basement.

But the actual building has a 102 sq m footprint with 237 sq m of floor space across three storeys, including a porch that is larger than agreed.

It comprises a lower-ground floor studio, which opens on to a sunken patio and tiered garden, and galleries on the two upper floors with a kitchen and three toilets.

The council was also unhappy about an earth mound from excavations, which has since been flattened, an additional storage building and a number of outdoor sculptures.

A mailbox and sign were also installed without consent.

Mr Hemsley has had planning disputes previously.

In 2017, he installed a 26ft “living wall” of plants to help tackle air pollution on the eastern wall of his home without permission.

He also attached two strings of LED lights to each face of Henley Bridge without permission.

He removed these after a retrospective application was turned down.

The inquiry was due to end today (Friday).