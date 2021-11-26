Trees light up town

NINETY-FOUR small Christmas trees have been installed at more than 40 Henley businesses.

Henley Town Council encouraged shops and other businesses to buy the trees, which are provided by SparkX of Wendover.

The trees are attached to the exterior walls of premises and have white lights to brighten up the town in the run-up to Christmas.

Ballards estate agents in Hart Street bought five trees. Director Guy Symons said: “It’s to make it festive and encourage people into town. It gives Henley a feel-good factor and shows that everybody’s trying to make it nice for people.”

Temptation Gifts in Bell Street has one tree. Chloe James, assistant manager, said: “It’s great because it’s nice and Christmassy and means there’s Christmas lights all down the town. It encourages people to come into the town centre and spend more time here.”

A tree has also been installed on St Mary’s Church. Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector, said: “It’s just lovely to have some Christmas atmosphere, particularly after the year we have just had.

“From a Christian point of view, Christmas is all about the coming of light to the world, so there’s that symbolism too with the lights on the trees.”