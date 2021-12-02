Closure of bank unfair on elderly, says MP

HENLEY MP John Howell has criticised Barclays for closing all its banks in his constituency.

The final branch to close will be the one in Hart Street, Henley, on March 2 next year.

Barclays has blamed the closures on a slump in counter transactions as most customers use alternative ways of banking.

Mr Howell said: “I fully appreciate that the nature of banking is changing and we do need to adjust to this.

“However, there are still some customers, particularly the vulnerable and elderly, who do not necessarily have access to online banking and who rely on being able to get to a local branch.

“There are some things for which customers need to access a bank and which the online systems cannot fulfil, most notably in relation to dealing with cash.

“Several constituents have raised this with me and I am in discussion with Barclays concerning their strategy and will be taking the matter up in Parliament. This is unfair to those who find online banking difficult.”

Mr Howell is unhappy that Barclays has tried to justify the closures in part by pointing to the Post Office network and free-to-use cash machines.

He said: “It is all very well pointing to the Post Office but they too are closing branches, further reducing access of customers. It is also interesting that Barclays is happy to depend on the continuation of branches by competitor banks.

“I appreciate that alternative means of making banking more accessible are under way but at the very least these should be in place before branches are closed.”

As reported in last week’s Henley Standard, Barclays said that the Henley branch had experienced a 21 per cent drop in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020 and that nine out of 10 of its customers were also using different ways to bank.

Last month, the Lloyds Bank branch in Reading Road closed due to “significantly fewer” transactions over the past five years.

The Halifax bank branch, which was in Bell Street, and Santander, which was in Duke Street, both closed in 2019 due to falling customer numbers.

The TSB bank in Goring high street closed in 2017.