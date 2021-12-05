Community help worker to retire after 21 years

TRIBUTES have been paid to the woman who has helped run Henley youth and community project Nomad for more than 20 years.

Sue Prior is retiring and moving to Devon in the new year.

She was born in Henley but moved away with her family when she was 11.

She returned with her husband Dave in 1997 when he was invited to manage the d:two centre in Market Place, formerly known as Dayspring, where Nomad was based.

The charity began in May 1996 when a think tank involving the town council, churches and the old youth centre came together after some unsavoury incidents of antisocial behaviour made the national press.

Gabbi Enharoe, who was the minster at Henley Baptist Church in the same building, became Nomad’s solitary detached youth worker for the next four years.

Mrs Prior became a community worker in 2000 and then took over the management of Nomad, acting as treasurer and secretary to the trustees with her husband’s support.

When Tim, the couple’s youngest son, joined as a youth and family worker in 2009, his father remained in the background of many community events.

Tim took over as project manager from his mother three years later.

Mr Prior snr was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September 2017 and died almost a year later, aged 74.

In 25 years, Nomad has made 90,000 interventions and its core work remains much the same. This includes working in schools and providing parenting and family support and after-school activities. It now has two support workers and hopes to add a third in the new year.

In the past 18 months particularly, it has also become known as the home of the Henley food bank.

Mrs Prior, who has received the Henley town medal and an Oxfordshire High Sheriff’s award, was presented with flowers at Nomad’s annual meeting.

Her son paid to tribute to “a very special person”.

Mr Prior said: “Some people say you should never work with family members as the potential risk for conflict and relationship breakdown increases significantly.

“We never listened to this advice and I’m pleased to say that working for the best part of 13 years with Sue, my mum, has been a real honour.

“Ever since I can remember, Mum has always been supporting young people and families — it has never been nine-to-five.

“Our home when I was growing up was always an open and safe space for people to come.

“Over the years Mum has supported hundreds of people, many of them becoming close friends.

“She always goes way over and above in the support that she gives. Nomad has never really been a job for Mum, it has been much more of a lifestyle.

“I’m really proud of everything she has achieved. I think the legacy within Henley, the Nomad team and the people she supported over the years will last a long, long time.”

Catharine Darnton, headteacher of Gillotts School, said Mrs Prior was a “diplomat” with “absolutely phenomenal” patience.

She said: “You need patience with young people — sometimes you get a quick result, sometimes it can take 10 years and sometimes you don’t get a result.

“One thing that has been really amazing for me is meeting young people five or even more years after they’ve left Gillotts and seeing that Nomad’s commitment to them has reaped real rewards.

“When I talk to my fellow headteachers across Oxfordshire, they cannot believe we have Nomad. Every town needs a Nomad but I think probably every town needs a Sue.”

Mrs Prior said she was attracted to working at Nomad because she liked a challenge.

“What I knew about Nomad at the time just appealed to me,” she said. “I liked what I heard about the work that was already going on.

“For some reason, I love teenagers and the more challenging the better.

“I remember my predecessor introducing me to some of the families that he had got to know in Henley. In one street alone, there were three families who had 27 children between them. Those three families kept me quite busy for some time.

“When I started, the project was basically about going out on the streets and meeting people. It was a blank sheet from which to work from. The change from then is massive and I could never have envisioned that.”

Listing some of her memorable moments, Mrs Prior said: “I was present at the birth of a baby because the young single mum had nobody else to go with her.

“The very first residential [trip] I went on, I think we had 12 of the worst-behaved children from Gillotts.

“One night, word got around that the girls were going to try to escape one night. Where they were going to go, I have no idea because we were stuck out in a barn in the middle of Wales.

“I stood outside the only window that they could possibly get out of. At about midnight, sure enough, the window opened, a young lady got out, turned round, saw me and went straight back in.

“There were other simple things, like just watching a young mum get down on the floor and play with her child, breaking up a fight on a coach full of children, young people and families and literally sitting on one of the perpetrators.

“It has been an incredible honour and privilege for me to work with Nomad and serve the people of Henley. Working with such a diverse group of people, many of them young, I think has kept me young.

“When you’re working with young people you keep in touch with the culture. I think it has kept me relatively fit — I’ve done paddleboarding, canoeing and Go Ape.”

Mrs Prior, who was responsible for fundraising and has seen Nomad raise £25,000 in its 25th anniversary year, said she had taken more of a back seat recently while watching the team at work.

She plans to stay in touch by offering holidays for some of the young people and families Nomad supports at her new home on the coast.