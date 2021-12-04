Women leave Waitrose to run village grocery store

THE Goring Grocer has new owners.

Villager Kate Kind and her friend Sophie Anderson bought the store in High Street from Caroline Pierrepont, who had been running the business alone since the death of her husband Stuart three years ago.

Mrs Kind, 49, lives in Cleeve Road with her husband Nick and children Isabel, 19, and 16-year-old twins Rory and Felix.

She became friends with Mrs Anderson, 45, from Ashampstead, when they worked together at the Waitrose head office in Bracknell.

Mrs Kind had worked there for 22 years and Mrs Anderson for 10 years developing products when they decided to leave earlier this year and start their own company.

The store is using the Goring butcher for its meat and is stocking pottery and ceramics from Sarah Rushbrooke and Becky Garett, who both live in Goring, and home-made Christmas cards from Camilla Sopwith, another villager.

The women also stock the award-winning Bix cheese from the Nettlebed Creamery.

Mrs Kind, who has lived in Goring for 14 years and grew up in Streatley, said: “We were looking to open a shop and Caroline got in touch about taking over the grocer. It has been a baptism of fire but amazing too. A lot of the village is very loyal to the shop.

“It’s a really important shop for some of the elderly residents. They might not spend very much but it’s an integral part of their day to come in and buy some bits.

“We often help by carrying their shopping home for them. We feel like a vital part of the community.

“But there are also people in the village who don’t use it at all and we want to get them through the doors.

“We also get lots of visitors now, with the Swan Hotel in Streatley being the size it is, who really enjoy browsing. We’re doing flowers on Fridays using local flowers in season. We’ve also introduced new confectionery.

“We’re bringing in some new things while continuing with the freshly made food.

“We’ve got a new chef and we’re changing things as people’s eating habits are changing, bringing in more vegetarian food.

“We’re also stocking deli items and a good range of gifts. We’re never going to stock necessities like loo roll but we are doing everyday items and fresh vegetables.”

The Pierreponts opened the business in 2015 at the former premises of Art at Goring.