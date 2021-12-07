Mayor leads the fun at charity karaoke drag night

A DRAG karaoke evening was held at Henley town hall.

Mayor Sarah Mayor organised Friday’s event in aid of her chosen charities, the Royal British Legion and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled.

Drag queen Just May, a Geri Halliwell impersonator, was the star guest and encouraged people to take part in the karaoke.

Complimentary Prosecco and gin, provided by jeweller David Rodger Sharp, was available in the grand hall when guests arrived.

The room was decorated in blue table cloths and drapes, provided by Julie Huntington, who chairs the Kenton Theatre trustees, and floral bouquets provided by Lorna Dunlop, of the new Henley Florist in Hart Street.

Food such as mini pastries and canapés were provided by Zoe Ferriera, who runs the Henley Larder in Bell Street, while drinks were provided by Stable 34, a craft beer and gin bar which is due to open in Hart Street.

Councillor Miller, who was wearing a sparkly silver jacket, opened the evening by thanking the businesses.

She said: “This is an event where I hope everyone will have a bit of a party because you all deserve it. Most importantly, it’s to raise money for my charities.

“The good thing about Henley is how communities come together, especially for this event.

“We have karaoke this evening — we are going to rock this place. We want everyone to have a few drinks and come over here and sing a song.”

Cllr Miller then welcomed Just May, who walked through the audience to the stage wearing a red skirt, sparkly top, wig and heels.

She told guests she would “force” them to part in karaoke before singing an acoustic version of Wannabe by the Spice Girls. She said: “A lot of you look like you’ve never seen a drag queen before. I normally ask people to request karaoke songs on my Instagram but when I said ‘Instagram’ a lot of you looked confused.”

Speaking after the event, Cllr Miller said: “It was a blast. Everybody seemed to have a really good evening and the drag act was hilarious and she really interacted with the audience, which was lovely.

“The whole reason for me holding this event was that the mayor normally has a civic dinner but I wanted something that would appeal to everybody. Everyone had a good time.”