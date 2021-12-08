Pet shop owners celebrate 40th anniversary

THE owners of the Henley Pet Shop have celebrated 40 years of trading.

Tim and Alex Richardson, who run the business in Bell Street, marked the occasion on Saturday by serving customers Prosecco and snacks.

The couple, who live above the shop, decorated it with some gold helium balloons in the shape of the number 40 and put together a laminated information sheet about the history of the store.

Also present was the couple’s pet cockatoo, Naigo, who has been at the store since it opened.

Mrs Richardson, who also works as a part-time receptionist at Townlands Memorial Hospital and as an exam invigilator at Gillotts School, said: “We’re very proud — it’s quite an achievement.

“There are so many of the original shops along Bell Street that have left so we’re proud to still be here. Even if we don’t continue, we’d like the shop to carry on as an independent as that’s what helps make Henley a nice place to visit.”

Mr Richardson’s father Bill opened the shop in 1981 in the old Thora Hart hairdressers premises, having started the business in Farnborough in 1968.

He said: “We always lived in Henley but commuted to Farnborough and in the late Seventies fuel was getting expensive so we decided to try to get a shop closer to home.

“I was going to move to Farnborough and run that shop and my dad would run this one. That was until the first store closed in 1985.”

Mr Richardson jnr took over the Henley shop in 1991 when his father passed away and has been running it ever since.

Mrs Richardson said: “By reaching this momentous milestone, Henley Pet Shop is joining an elite group of independent shops that have been trading for 40 years or more, which includes the Bell Bookshop, Franco Belge, Facys, Bagatelle toys, Jods Galore and Gabriel Machin.

“The store has been through good and tough times, several recessions and the most recent covid-related issues but it is still here and ready to embrace the future.

“That is all thanks to the wonderful people of Henley, the loyal and valued customers who realise the importance of supporting a true independent business and the fact that unique shops are what make a town more attractive than finding the same old multinationals in every town centre.”