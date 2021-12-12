Boy raises money for NHS by selling leftover drawings

A BOY has raised money for the NHS by selling his artwork.

Johnny Pratt started selling his pencil drawings in March last year when the first lockdown began as he wanted to help doctors and nurses working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-year-old has sold about 20 pieces and raised a total of £440 through his Instagram page, @johnnysdrawingsnhs

He has drawn pictures of pop stars such as Elvis Presley and Freddie Mercury as well as fictional characters including Harry Potter and Winnie the Witch from the book series.

It takes him 20 to 30 minutes to draw each picture and people choose how much they would like to donate.

Johnny, who lives in Woodlands Road, Shiplake, with his parents Simon and Michelle and sister Elsie, three, became interested in drawing when he was four.

“I like drawing people and characters,” he said.

He told his mother he wanted to raise money for the NHS when the pandemic led to the national

lockdown.

Johnny said: “I drew random stuff and put it on my Instagram page and people just chose which one they liked and would buy it.

“They are good drawings but sometimes I look at them and think, ‘What was I drawing there?’

“I really like drawing things from movies. My favourite is Bugs Bunny.”

Mrs Pratt, who helps Johnny run his Instagram page, said she was proud of his creativity and the initiative he had shown.

She said: “The drawings were piling up and we just didn’t know what to do with them.

“One day Johnny asked me what he could do with them.

“He said, ‘We could sell them and give all the money to doctors and nurses’. I thought, ‘That’s a brilliant idea’, so we started uploading them online and people would ask for them and donate money. We did save some.

“I was really proud that he was using his drawings to raise money for the NHS and also to make people smile as that’s what people comment the most about his

pictures.

“It’s lovely to see him so smiley and happy with himself when he gets a sale.”

Johnny, a pupil at St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, was runner-up in the Mayor’s Christmas card competition for his festive depiction of Henley with Santa flying overhead.

He said: “My mum told me that there was a drawing competition and I really wanted to do it as I really like drawing and colouring.”

Rob Harmer, head of St Mary’s, said: “We are very proud of Johnny and his commitment to fundraising to support our key workers in the NHS.

“He is a wonderful artist and we are excited to be able to nurture his creative talent and to see what he does next.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.

com/fundraising/johnnysdrawings

nhs