Surgeries to restart covid jabs in wake of Omicron

SURGERIES in the Henley area will continue offering the coronavirus vaccine until at least the end of January.

The Hart and Bell Surgeries as well as the Nettlebed Surgery and Sonning Common health centre had opted out of the vaccination programme at the end of November after administering more than 50,000 doses between them.

But they have decided to restart after Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered booster jabs to all adults by the end of next month due to fears over the new Omicron variant.

Sarah Moberly, practice manager at the Hart Surgery, said: “With the recommended gap between the second dose and the booster being reduced from six months to three months, it means that thousands of our patients have become eligible overnight so we will start by inviting the older and more vulnerable groups of patients.

“If you do get an invitation from us to have your vaccination at the surgery, we suggest you respond quickly as we have a limited number of clinics and vaccine availability and we will give appointments on a first-come-first-served basis.”

The surgery is currently inviting patients over the age of 40 who had their second vaccination at least three months ago to receive their booster jab.

Meanwhile, more than 330 cases of the new variant, which was first discovered in South Africa, have been reported in the UK.

People in England must wear face coverings in shops and on public transport and secondary school pupils are being “strongly advised” to wear masks in communal areas, as are staff and visitors at all schools and childcare settings.

At Gillotts School in Henley, pupils and staff have been asked to wear masks in the canteen and in between lessons.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “We have got a lot of outdoor space and that helps us at times like these. Pupils and staff can choose if they want to wear face coverings during lessons as we are aware there are different levels of anxiety, especially with the new variant.

“We keep spare ones in case anyone has forgotten their mask.

“Staff shortages due to people having to self-isolate have been a constant issue for us since September — there’s new covid cases all the time and they seem to be rising again at the moment, immediately after half term.

“We’ve been open all term but it has been tight at times and it’s worrying to see cases rising again.”

At Shiplake College, most pupils and staff are wearing masks between lessons.

Headmaster Tyrone Howe said: “While it is disappointing to take what feels like a step backwards by reintroducing face coverings, the pupils and staff have got back into the habit of wearing them between lessons with ease and are otherwise getting on with things as usual.”

Masks are not mandatory in cafés, bars or pubs but some customers are choosing to wear them anyway. Ted Docherty, who runs the Crown in Playhatch and the White Hart in Nettlebed, said: “A lot of our older customers are coming back wearing masks.

“We haven’t made it a hard rule for the staff but most of them are vaccinated and wear a mask all the time. We’re still keeping all our tables as far apart as we can.

“We haven’t had as many cancellations as other people in the business have told me they have had. We haven’t had a lot of the large parties of 30 or 40 people that we used to have but we haven’t lost any bookings because of the new restrictions and the new variant — we’ve been very fortunate.”

Mr Docherty, who grew up in South Africa and has family there, said he wouldn’t be travelling back in the near future.

He said: “We’ve had some family members who were planning to come but had to cancel and I don’t think we will be able to go there as planned in February or March.

“It’s the reality of it and even planning a trip to Europe is risky at this point as you could be stuck in a red list country and be unable to get back.

“I think a lot of people are thinking this way and are preferring short British breaks in pubs in the country like ours. That’s the feeling I’ve got from a lot of our customers.

“For the next couple of years we will need to make it work, it’s the reality of life. I think the secret is to worry only about what you can control — as long as people are sensible, we will get through it.”

Leander Club in Henley has experienced a drop in bookings over the festive period and cancellations due to the new restrictions on international travel.

People entering the UK from 10 countries in southern Africa must currently spend 10 full days in a quarantine hotel at their expense, while fully vaccinated people travelling from most countries in Europe must take a covid test on arrival and self-isolate until a negative result.

Alastair Heathcote, general manager of the club, said: “We have had quite a few cancellations but it doesn’t seem to be because of the rise in cases itself but more due to the restrictions on travelling from other countries.

“A lot of our large gatherings and corporate events tend to come from abroad so some of them have cancelled, which is a shame.

“We give members the option to wear masks inside the club — the only area we insist they wear one is in the shop but we encourage all staff to wear them and in the offices as well.”

At Badgemore Park in Henley guests are asked to take a lateral flow test before they attend events in the clubhouse.

Business director Marc Goodwin said: “We haven’t had any cancellations, which feels really positive, and we have still got all our bookings.

“We have processes in place to ensure our guests are safe when they attend events here. We require a lateral flow test before the event and we ensure there’s fresh air coming in.

“All of our staff are wearing masks at all times. Masks are compulsory for customers in the golf shop and we are requesting that they wear them in other areas too.”