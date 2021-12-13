Slipway being reinstated

AN historic slipway in Henley that was filled in with concrete is currently being reinstated.

Sorbon Estates levelled off the access to the river in Thames Side at the bottom of Friday Street without permission in summer 2020.

The company, which owns several moorings nearby, said the slipway had posed a risk to pedestrians but in effect created more parking spaces by filling it with concrete.

The move was heavily criticised by residents, town councillors and river users. In April, Sorbon Estates agreed to dig out the concrete following negotiations with Henley Town Council but the work never started.

Now the town council has decided to take action and employed a contractor to remove the concrete from the slipway. The work started this morning.

The council said that Sorbon Estates’ action was “illegal” as it was undertaken without planning permission or a flood risk activity permit.

Sorbon Estates will be asked to pay for the work, which is expected to cost £6,000 or more if permanent damage is discovered.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Naturally we are incredibly disappointed that Sorbon did not keep their word.

“There was no sign of progress and unfortunately, we had no choice but to take matters into our own hands. The council and the community could not tolerate any further delay.

“Although situations like these are thankfully rare, we would always prefer to work with the trespasser in the first instance so that they can repair any damage they cause.

“Sorbon have committed themselves to removing the concrete so we will be requesting that they reimburse the Council for the costs involved.”

Contractor Abreu Landscapes, of Aylesbury, will remove the concrete and the work will be carried out in accordance with a valid Environment Agency flood risk activity permit. This means that it will be completed legally and “to the highest environmental standards.”

The ownership of the land is unclear but the area of riverbank along with the manorial rights were sold to the town council, formerly Henley Borough Council, in 1932 by the previous owner, William Mackenzie of Fawley Court.

