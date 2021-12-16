Deli food in demand in first few days after opening

A DELICATESSEN has opened in Henley.

The Pavilion in Market Place welcomed its first customers on Thursday last week after a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Sarah Miller.

It sells charcuterie, meat, smoked fish and cheese as well as serving food to take away or eat in.

It is run by Micah Judah, 38, from Peppard Common, who is a Corden Bleu alumnus and has worked in food retail for 15 years. He said: “We had a steady stream of people in the first few days and were particularly busy at the weekend.

“People are loving our breads, our sourdough in particular, and our cheeses have also been doing very well. We have been making fish pie and also beef shin suet pies using dark porter by Henley’s Lovibonds Brewery and they have sold really well. People are buying into our concept of restaurant- quality food that you just need to finish off at home.

“Over the next week we will be having lots of Christmas things in store for those people who haven’t had the time to make a start on their preparations.

“We will have stuffing and sauces all freshly made on site. We also have our own Pavilion hampers where people come in and fill them up.”

The deli is based in the former Feather & Black bedroom furniture shop, which closed in August last year. It has about 15 staff led by head chef Tania Steytler, formerly of the Severn & Wye Smokery in Gloucestershire and Jeow Jeow restaurant in London. Mr Judah plans to open a cookery school at the premises next year.