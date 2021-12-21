Merry Christmas from the Mayor and musical friends

HENLEY Mayor Sarah Miller has released a music video to accompany her seasonal single, Henley on Xmas.

She performs the song with local band Lucky To Be Alive, whose guitarist Pete Maguire co-wrote it, and released it a year ago.

Now they have shot a film to go with it, thanks to Richard Pinches, of Meadows Farm Studios in Marlow Road, and put this on YouTube.

The video was filmed in and around Henley, including outside the town hall and in the Row Barge pub in West Street, and had a falling snow effect added later.

Sarah said: “Last year, when we released the song, we really wanted to have a video too but, unfortunately, it just wasn’t the right time and we didn’t have the funds either.

“This year, Richard very generously offered to film it for us free of charge and then Pete edited it.

“They both did a fabulous job. Richard even used a drone to get the overhead shots of the town hall, which was fabulous. The filming took a morning. We met at the town hall at nine o’clock and then filmed at different locations, working our way up to the Angel on the Bridge pub.

“It was such a cold morning and also wet and damp, so we were soaked through by the time we had finished at lunch time, but we had so much fun.”

The video features guest appearances by Row Barge regular Marcus Richardson, who recites poetry, and Sarah’s fellow town councillor Kellie Hinton, who is seen waking up in bed in a room at the pub in pyjamas and a Santa hat. The band features Matt Richardson on vocals, Bill Pollard on bass guitarist and Daryl Grant on drums together with Pete on guitar and Sarah on tambourine.

“I have been writing music for years,” she said. “I was quite a frustrated musician because I’d write these songs but until a couple of years ago I couldn’t play any instruments. Then I learnt how to play the piano and since then my music has come to life.

“I was actually a bit embarrassed about my songwriting at first. It is such a personal thing to put yourself out there.

“I’ve received lots of lovely comments and messages of encouragement, which is so nice and has definitely given me a real confidence boost.

“When I first wrote Henley on Xmas it was slower but Pete helped speed the song up. It’s quite catchy.

“I’m really proud of it — it’s one of the best Christmas songs out this year, so Elton John and Ed Sheeran better watch out!”

Any proceeds from the song will be donated to the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled, two of Sarah’s charities for her year of office.

“We would love to raise awareness and donations for my charities,” she said.

“Of course, it is a difficult time at the moment for everyone, so whatever amount we raise, or however much awareness we get, I am so grateful.”

Henley on Xmas is available to download on Spotify.

To see the video, visit www.you

tube.com/watch?v=Io81ZPctkZE