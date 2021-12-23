Dog needed 45 stitches after attack by lurchers

A WOMAN has issued a warning after her Jack Russell was badly injured in an attack by two large dogs.

Luisa Malcolm was walking nine-year-old Luca near the Greys Green golf course, off Dog Lane, Peppard, when he was set upon by two

lurchers.

She said: “I was at the end of my walk and nearly home when I saw three dogs on the golf course.

“Next thing I know, I’m turning around to an awful noise coming from Luca. It happened so quickly and he was covered in blood.

“He kept running because he was terrified. He would not stop and ran over the road, which was terrifying.

“There was a bit of shouting with the owners of the other two dogs, saying they were sorry. It was chaos.”

Mrs Malcolm, 50, called her husband Stephen and he came to take Luca home covered in blood.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Monday last week. None of the three dogs was on a lead at the time. Luca underwent surgery under anaesthetic at the couple’s home by Chris Furley, of Henley Mobile Veterinary Service, on the same day.

Mrs Malcolm said: “The vet said he had been badly bitten and operated very quickly.”

The dog required 45 stitches to five large separate wounds all over his body, but particularly his neck, which took 90 minutes.

Mrs Malcolm said: “After that, he was okay for a couple of days but has been very poorly ever since.”

Luca underwent a second operation at the Castle Vets Healthcare Centre in Reading on Monday this week. It lasted four hours and he had a chest drain inserted.

Mrs Malcolm said: “They had to remove all the stitches and start again.

“The wounds were more serious than we had realised. The vet said that this was the worst dog attack he had ever seen.

“The vet is saying he might have organ failure because of infection but we are waiting to hear more.”

Luca will need fairly intensive nursing when he goes home as he is still on methadone to control the pain.

“We are going to have very expensive vet bills,” said Mrs Malcolm.

“It is really sad as Luca is part of the family. We have had him since he was a puppy and he has always been quite funny.

“He is quite often terrified by the dogs around him. When we go on walks, he often stops in his tracks and lets the other dogs pass by.”

She said she had called the police who initially said they would not deal with the case because all the dogs were not on leads and it happened in a public area. However, they then agreed to investigate because the lurchers could be classed as dangerous dogs.

Mrs Malcolm, who lives opposite the golf course with her husband, a stockbroker, and children, Archie, 18, Francesca, 16, and Alfie, 15, said she was concerned because the incident happened close to a field which is often used by Peppard Primary School, off Church Lane, and wanted to warn other dog walkers and parents.

She said: “It’s a very popular dog walking area and people want to feel safe as they walk their dogs.

“They should be allowed to walk their dogs without being worried that something like this could

happen.

“I feel like I need to try to do what I can to warn people. There are children going in and out of that field all the time and we don’t want this to happen to a child.”

Thames Valley Police confirmed they were investigating.

A spokesman said: “We will be making contact with the complainant in due course to ascertain the full circumstances.

“If anybody witnessed the incident, they can call 101, quoting reference number 43210567249.”