New hand sanitisers don’t work

TWO hand sanitiser stations which were installed at Mill Meadows in Henley nine months ago are still not working.

The town council spent almost £1,000 on the two dispensers, which were installed on the entrance of the children’s playground in March.

However, the machines have been out of use due to “mechanical problems”.

Chris Spencer, of King’s Road, Henley, said: “I go there with my grandchildren and the machines have never worked.

“Apparently, the council’s parks personnel have spent a lot of time trying to get them to work.

“Why isn’t the company that installed them trying to fix them? If it was me, I would want my money back.

“You would be furious if that was your money, especially in a time of covid. What’s the point of having something like that and being unable to use it?”

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, there have been repeated mechanical problems with the dispensers.

“The parks team are chasing up these issues with the supplier and are investigating other options.

“Although we are looking into this problem, it is generally a good idea to carry hand sanitiser with you when you go out and about.”

Hags, of Egham, Surrey. which supplied the machines, was asked for comment.