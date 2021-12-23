Community choir spread festive joy

A community choir group are touring the town hoping to spread some festive joy.

Emma Taylor, of Western Avenue, set up the group of amateur singers to get to know her neighbours and cheer up the old people in the town.

The choir started last night (Wednesday) and will also perform tonight.

They began outside Acacia Lodge care home where the residents watched from the upstairs windows.

One resident, Fred Belcher, braved the cold to watch the performance from the front door.

The choir sang Silent Night, Come all ye Faithful, Hark the Herald Angels Sing and Away in a Manger.

They then moved onto the Western Close Almshouses where they sang for 20 minutes before moving to the Vicarage Road Alms Houses.

Ms Taylor, who works for the NHS, said: “It was really lovely to see all the old people up at the windows, I could see some of them dancing.

“Then we went to the Almshouses which was really lovely, the residents came out of the houses and stood in doorways.

“We finished at each stop with We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and someone brought me some fudge which they said was instead of a figgy pudding.

“A resident said it was like the old days when carol singers would come down the streets.

“We did some rehearsals in my back garden but mainly to get to know each other, it’s been very casual.”

Tonight the choir will be at St Mary’s Almshouses at 7pm, Hanover House in Greys Hill at 7.45 and The Close at 8.20.