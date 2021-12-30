Covid cases still rising

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen in the past week.

The total went from 1,476 to 1,864 during the week up to Tuesday, an 8.5 per cent increase on the previous seven days. The infection rate rose to 1,306 per 100,000 of population.

The number of cases in Henley was 152, up from 135 in the previous week.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 136; Nettlebed & Watlington 54; Shiplake & Binfield Heath 77; Sonning Common & Kidmore End 60; Goring, Woodcote & Whitchurch 84; Emmer Green 87; Caversham Heights 84; Lower Caversham 112; Wargrave & Twyford East 81; Sonning & Woodley North 69.

Across Oxfordshire, there were 115,765 cases.

Ansaf Azhar, the county’s director of public health, said: “We know that Omicron is a far more transmissible variant and that is why we are seeing such a steep rise in cases.

“Our message is to socialise with great care. We urge people to test before they go to meet people.”