Garage to shut down after 57 years with one family

A FAMILY which has run a garage in Binfield Heath for the past 57 years is to cease trading.

The Forge Garage in Arch Hill has been run by the Cotterills for four -generations but Mervyn, who founded the business with his father Dick in 1964, now thinks it is time to move on.

He plans to spend more time with his wife Pauline, 75, and go travelling in their motor home.

Mr Cotterill, 76, said: “It wasn’t an easy decision and it’s a bit of a struggle to come to terms with it.

“Meeting the customers has been the best thing about this job and that’s what I will miss the most.

“We are only a small garage and the new cars are getting more and more sophisticated — in another 10 or 15 years, they will be out of reach for a small village garage.

“I could carry on specialising in classic cars but I don’t know how they will keep going. I think it’s time to slow down.”

His daughter Sarah Strong, 50, said: “My dad and grandad built the business up between them.

“They started off as agricultural mechanics, working with tractors and mowers, and eventually moved on to cars and vans.

“My brother Martin and I thought we would take it on but as the motor trade changes so quickly, it’s getting more and more difficult to keep going. The big car firms have been trying to push us out for years.

“Constant new technology and the cost of updating to move with the times is more than we can really afford — it’s really expensive and never-ending and you need to draw the line somewhere.

“My dad needs to slow down and it has not been an easy decision for him.

“We don’t want to let our customers down but he has to think about the future.

“We care about our customers more than anything else and we just keep going until the job is done.

“Throughout the years, my parents could never really relax — my dad would often start work at 7am and even work on Sundays.”

Before he started working with his father, Mr Cotterill worked at Home Builders in Duke Street, Henley.

He said: “My dad and I got on really well and I enjoyed working with him for so long.

“When I started with him, I didn’t go to college but did a correspondence course to learn about car electrics. The garage used to be a blacksmith’s shop when we first came here and I did go on a blacksmith course but I found I couldn’t keep it up. I used to get nose bleeds because of the heat in the forge and high blood pressure.

“The old blacksmith was still alive when we came here and he retired in 1960 so we converted the building and took the forge out.

“We have had all sorts of customers and from all over.

One of my favourite memories of the job is when a customer who was in Holland drove down to the beach in his Jaguar and was surprised by a high tide.

“I remember he phoned me and asked me to go to Holland and bring the car back to England. In those days no one had recovery insurance.

“During the Shiplake and Wargrave Regatta one year, a customer drove across the field and into the water and we had to pull his car out of the river using a Range Rover and a Land Rover.” Mrs Strong joined her father and grandfather in the garage when she was 16.

She said: “I’ve never not known cars — they were always part of my life. I mostly do the office work now but I can do most things in the garage and I do enjoy it. I do like to go out and get my hands dirty. I like looking after the customers and seeing a job from start to finish.”

She is married to Robert Strong, who works for a builders merchant in Wallingford, and they live in Caversham Park with their children, Rebecca-Anne, 24, and Matthew, 21.

When the garage closes, Mrs Strong will go to work for Hennell Vehicle Services in Rotherfield Greys.

She said: “I will be doing a similar job — I can’t not be in the motor trade anymore, I need to be around cars one way or another.”

Her son grew up in and around the garage and now works for Nissan in Reading.

He said: “When my mum took me to school every morning, she would point out noises and sounds in the car and from a very young age I started asking questions and taking things apart to see how they worked — now I get to do it as my job.”

Despite this, Matthew wasn’t expected to take over the family business.

Mrs Strong: “I felt that he needed to go into a big company to learn and I wanted to make sure that he was future-proof.”

Mr and Mrs Cotterill will put the garage and their house nearby up for sale as they plan to downsize.