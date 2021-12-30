Interiors shop shuts

AN interiors and boutique gift shop in Henley has closed.

Anne Haimes Interiors in Bell Street is to concentrate on an online personal shopping service called the Interior Concierge.

Mrs Haimes and her team of interior designers will continue to operate from their design studio on the other side of the road.

The shop, which had been trading for 21 years and was previously in Duke Street, sold curated furniture, lighting, mirrors, bedding, accessories as well as fabrics, wallpapers, throws and cushions.

Mrs Haimes said: “Our interior design business has continued to grow strongly over recent years, while retail has migrated to a substantially online activity.

“We have adapted our service to how our clients now want to work with us.

“We look forward to seeing out clients, old and new, at our beautiful showroom, which continues to create homes that fully realise their dreams.”

Mrs Haimes’s husband David is the proprietor of the Henley Coaching Partnership, also based in Bell Street.