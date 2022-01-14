Dame Mary to judge ‘platinum puddings’

MARY BERRY will be the chief judge for a competition to create a new pudding to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The celebrity cook, writer and TV presenter, who lives in Henley, will chair the panel of judges to find the best “platinum pudding”.

The competition is being run by London department store Fortnum & Mason.

Dame Mary, 86, said: “I’m so thrilled to be panel chair for this exciting competition to make the perfect pudding fit for the Queen and to work alongside such a wonderful team of judges.

“I hope everyone who enters has lots of fun and I wish them the very best of luck.”

The other judges are Rodger Pizey, executive pastry chef at Fortnum & Mason, Mark Flanagan, head chef at Buckingham Palace, and Monica Galetti, a MasterChef presenter and judge.

It is hoped the new pudding will serve as a lasting reminder of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Poulet reine Elizabeth, or coronation chicken, was created for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The competition is open to all UK residents aged eight and over. Entrants must submit a recipe and photograph of their bake, which must be “nice and clear for our judges to see your masterpiece in all its glory”. Entries do not have to be sweet and could include savoury, boiled or steamed puddings.

The organisers say: “Try to use ingredients and kitchen equipment readily available to people all over the world rather than fancy gadgets and rare flowers only grown in your back garden.”

They also said there should be a story behind the pudding, saying: “Perhaps the recipe was inspired by the Queen’s life, has been handed down through the generations of your family, or recalls one of your own special memories.”

Five finalists will be invited to prepare their dishes for the panel.

The winning recipe will be made public and served to the Queen as well as at street parties and community events taking place across the country during the special jubilee bank holiday weekend, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, June 2 to 5.

Entries are open now until February 4. You can enter at www.fortnumandmason.com/

platinum-pudding