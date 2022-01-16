Bring your own sanitiser

Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
A PICTURE of an old blacksmith’s hut won a ... [more]
Sunday, 16 January 2022
VISITORS to Henley have been urged to bring their own hand sanitiser because the town council’s dispensers are out of order.
As the Henley Standard reported last month, the two machines in Mill Meadows have not worked since they were installed nine months ago and others in Freemans Meadow are faulty.
The council paid HAGS, of Egham, £494 per machine in March last year, which residents have branded a waste of money.
Speaking at a recreation and amenities committee meeting on Tuesday, chairwoman Donna Crook said: “I haven’t seen anyone from the town address the council on this directly.
“If the Mill Meadows sanitiser stations are not working, then people should be carrying their own sanitiser.”
16 January 2022
More News:
Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
A PICTURE of an old blacksmith’s hut won a ... [more]
GB rower inspires pupils at school awards ceremony
A FORMER Team GB rower spoke at the annual awards ... [more]
Village demands £7.5m for affordable housing
PARISH councillors are demanding that millions of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say