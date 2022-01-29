Man asks police to delete record of non-hate ‘crime’

AN elderly man has asked police to expunge their record of him committing an alleged non-hate “crime”.

Douglas Kedge, of Lea Road, Sonning Common, wants his name cleared after the Court of Appeal recently ruled that such a practice was an unlawful interference with freedom of expression.

The 85-year-old was reported to the police by a woman in Northumberland whom he wrote to as he disagreed with a letter she wrote to The Times.

Mr Kedge, a retired teacher, was telephoned by a Thames Valley Police officer and told the woman had complained that his letter amounted to a hate crime.

He said: “My response was shock and anger at the almost unbelievable madness of the situation. I have been law-abiding and socially active throughout my life.

“It is no joke to be told that I now had a police record as ‘a suspect’ in a non-crime hate incident. The implication is that I might go on to commit a criminal hate offence.”

The issue began in November 2020 after the newspaper published an article about a storyline in the ITV soap Emmerdale in which two characters decide to terminate a pregnancy after discovering the child could have Down’s syndrome.

The woman responded with a letter saying that the episode was a deliberate attempt to perpetuate prejudice against Down’s syndrome children.

Mr Kedge said he wrote to her at her home as he considered her views to be “nonsense”.

He said: “I found her address online and politely said that her comment was out of order and it was most offensive to the producers of Emmerdale. The next thing I know I had a call from the police. She had said to them she had found the letter threatening and was uncomfortable with the fact I found her address.”

Mr Kedge said the officer who called him assured him the force believed no criminal offence had occurred but asked for his date of birth as the incident had to be placed on public record.

The College of Policing, which issues guidance to police dealing with hate crimes under the Public Order Act 1986, states: “Where it is established that a criminal offence has not taken place, but the victim or any other person perceives that the incident was motivated wholly or partially by hostility, it should be recorded and flagged as a non-crime hate incident.”

Mr Kedge said: “The police officer was very polite and he seemed a little embarrassed by the whole thing. I told him that I understood that he was just doing his job.”

Now he has written to Thames Valley Chief Constable John Campbell following the Court of Appeal’s decision in the case of Harry Miller in December.

Mr Miller, a former police officer from Lincolnshire, was visited by police in January 2020 after a complaint over alleged transphobic tweets he made.

This was then recorded as a non-crime hate incident.

The court ruled that the College of Policing guidance had been wrongly used and it had a “chilling effect” on Mr Miller’s freedom of speech.

Mr Kedge, a former chairman of Sonning Common Parish Council, said: “I believe the Court of Appeal judgement goes a significant way in countering the current cult of self-determined victimhood. If this is the knock-on effect of the judgement, all power to it.

“This is not only about myself. Over the past five years around 120,000 people have had non-crime hate incident records raised against them by the police. They have all been regarded as ‘suspects’.

“As this is now deemed to be unlawful, will those who have been in any way harmed be able to sue for damages?”

Mr Kedge said it was “dangerous madness” that the recording of non-hate crimes had become an accepted part of the criminal system.

“It is only a step away from what might be expected in an undemocratic, repressive regime,” he said.

“Who is responsible for this disturbing and deeply troubling situation, the violation of lawful free expression? Will they be named and held accountable? They certainly need to be.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We can confirm that although this was initially recorded as a crime, this was then ‘no-crimed’ and no further action was taken from our perspective.

“Regarding what appears on a Disclosure and Barring Service check, my understanding is that this would be for the College of Policing and the Home Office to comment on. Essentially, this was filed as ‘no further action’ as there was no crime.”