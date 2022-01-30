One-woman law firm celebrates 20 years in business

A FAMILY law firm in Henley is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Blores in Hart Street is run by Siân Blore, who decided to branch out on her own so she could spend more time with her family instead of travelling to work.

She began the business from a bedroom at her home in Friday Street where she lives with husband Paul Stott, who is also a solicitor.

The couple moved to Henley after falling in love with the town after attending the royal regatta more than 35 years ago.

Mr Stott had been offered a job working at Mercers solicitors while Mrs Blore was a partner at Farrer & Co in London.

After Mrs Blore had their first two children, Freddie, now 28, and Harry, 26, she moved to Blandy & Blandy in Reading so she could be closer to home.

After having two more children, Charlie, 22, and Lily, 17, she decided to go it alone.

Mrs Blore said: “When I was a partner at Farrer & Co it was really tricky with two children.

“I was commuting to London every day and I wouldn’t come home until gone 8pm. There was very little part-time work I could do, so I decided to relocate and take a job in Reading. It wasn’t until I had my third child that I decided it would be much better for me to be nearer home.

“By this point I already had 15 years of experience and had built up my contact base so I decided it was time to set up my own independent family law firm.”

Mrs Blore said she was able to take her clients with her while her former employers would recommend her to new clients if they were based in South Oxfordshire.

She said: “I started from my bedroom before moving to the study. The fax machine kept whirring and the telephone rang constantly, so I eventually set up an office in my garden. With the coronavirus pandemic I feel like I was ahead of the curve because essentially I had been working from home for more than 20 years.

“When the lockdowns came I didn’t have to make any significant changes as it is just me and my assistant Vicky Woolfrey, who has worked with me for more than 14 years.

“At first I was concerned about how the pandemic would affect everyone but in time it became more manageable.”

She said her work had remained consistent throughout the pandemic but that the lockdowns did have an an effect on people’s relationships. “There’s no way to hide certain behaviours when you are in the house together all the time,” said Mrs Blore. “Some families experienced some really difficult situations.

“I have heard of married couples who have discovered their other half was having an affair.

“In other cases, people discovered their partner had another family which they had kept hidden. They were under the impression their other half was going on work trips when they were really visiting their secret family elsewhere.”

Mrs Blore believes that being a mother of four has given her an insight into family life and how to deal with divorces and thinks her practical approach benefits clients.

She said: “It’s always good to offer mediation when parents just can’t agree on child arrangements and financial agreements.

“Child arrangements were previously known as ‘custody’ but it is no longer referred to as this.

“The laws surrounding grounds for divorce are changing. In April, the need to apportion blame will no longer be necessary.

“This comes as a great relief for solicitors. It means that divorces will be quicker to resolve and should do so more amicably.

“Now my children have grown up, I will take more time to focus on my firm and clients and to expand my business for the next few years before I consider retirement.”