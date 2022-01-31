Care home bake sale in aid of projector for residents

A BAKE sale was held at a Wargrave care home to raise money for a new piece of equipment.

Staff stood outside The Mount in School Hill on Friday selling cakes and baked goods to passers-by.

Liza Cox and Julie Cotton, activity co-ordinators at the home, had made the red velvet cake, unicorn cupcakes, brownies and cookies.

They raised £136.50, which will go towards a portable projector, which costs £815.

This is especially useful for residents with little or no mobility, who can have it brought to them so they can see a film or recording.

Alexandru Toasca, manager of the home, said: “The projector is able to adjust its light settings on its own, so you don’t need to be sitting in a completely dark room for it to work.

“This is such a relief because many of our residents are at great risk of trips and falls, especially in the dark.

“With this projector we can ensure the room is very well lit with no compromise to the picture. It is also very easy to move around so if, for example, a resident is completely bedbound, the projector can be aimed at the ceiling so they can still watch it.

“We will be able to show a movie or a concert to our residents. We want The Mount to feel as much like home as possible and for everyone to be comfortable.”

The care home also received donations from the families of residents and villagers.