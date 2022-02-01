Mayor defends idea of closing market place to traffic

HENLEY Mayor Sarah Miller has defended her idea of closing the market place to traffic.

The town council is to vote on a one-day trial closure of the westbound Market Place at a meeting on March 1 and may consider a regular programme of closures.

Councillor Miller said: “I am fully supportive of this trial and I must emphasise the word trial. Road closures have been successfully trialled in London, Oxford and many other UK towns and cities with positive feedback from businesses.

“It’s about making Henley a destination town by improving the quality of the environment for visitors and residents, which in turn I believe would increase dwell time in the town and increase spending in our shops, restaurants and businesses.

“Changes have to be made to improve what we have and move forward. Nothing can improve without change. If you never try, you’ll never know.

“This is about supporting and improving the town as a whole and a trial closure of the road for a few days is a very small act that could potentially have a huge positive impact.

“I would encourage anybody in Henley to please submit their thoughts on this idea or speak to our town manager Craig Buckby, who will be visiting retailers.

“Let’s create an outstanding public space for people to enjoy.”

Some Market Place business owners have welcomed the idea of having more outdoor seating but others have concerns about access for emergency service vehicles and delivery drivers.

The town council has said that retailers who want to share their views should attend the meeting on March 1.

Mr Buckby said: “I understand the pedestrianisation of Market Place, when it first happened, caused some torment and misery.

“I have been tasked by the town and community committee to go out and find out if there is any appetite for businesses to use the space. There are valid points on both sides of the debate and I am neither for nor against but once I have gathered this information I will report back.”

More than 30 comments about the idea have been posted on the Henley Standard’s Facebook page with the majority being against.

Neil Chater said: “This needs a proper, cohesive plan. Traffic flow around Henley as well as the shopping and socialising areas could be improved massively if looked at as a whole rather than messing about with the details.”

Sinead Archer said: “Interested to know where all the traffic would go. It’s pretty busy at the best of times and a Saturday market would just gridlock the town surely?”

Adrian Hicks said: “Henley is a nightmare for traffic at the best of times with the one-way system. I can’t see this making the traffic situation or parking any better there.”

Hayley Free said: “It won’t make it more attractive when it’s harder to get around — traffic is already bad enough. Lucas Jones said: “Making an already terrible idea an even worse one. It should always have remained two-way, up and down Gravel Hill.”

David Brick said: “Totally stupid idea. Traffic bad enough as it is. Put everything back to how it was in to Seventies.”

Bill Pound said: “Why not install gates on all entrances to the town and keep them locked. This will achieve what the powers-that-be have worked towards over last 25 years or more.”

Simon Connolly said: “How about making market place, as it is, look nicer for visitors? Spend a bit of our money to brighten it up rather than hare-brained schemes that will choke up the traffic.”

Lucas Albert Ridd said: “[This is] one good way of gridlocking Henley again — it’s bad enough now and, if anything, this will increase pollution as cars won’t be able to move.”

But Carl Williams said: “Can’t believe the negativity on this. Don’t knock it until it’s been trialled. It would be one day a week and the trial is just one day.”