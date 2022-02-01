Small piece of history preserved by charity

A HOUSE sign in Rotherfield Greys has been restored by the Henley Society.

The wooden sign, which is on the side of Pear Tree Cottages, had been weathered so the words were unreadable.

It commemorates the date the Grade II listed cottages were built and reads: “Pear Tree Cottages built about 1500. Restored in 1947 by the Heley Housing Trust and again in 1985.”

Valerie Alasia, a member of the society’s executive committee, spotted the dilapidated sign in the Henley Standard’s weekly Hidden Henley feature and persuaded the society to cover the cost of restoring it, which totalled £360.

The sign was removed from the property, which is owned by the Henley and District Housing Trust, and dried out slowly.

The surface was then prepared and five coats of varnish applied before the words were repainted, followed by two more coats of varnish. The work was carried out by master sign writer Brian Allum, from Woodcote, who worked on the society’s Victorian terraced house signs project in 2019.

Geoff Luckett, chairman of the society, said this was a good example of collaboration between two of Henley’s longest-standing charities to preserve a piece of local history.