Town could get a Henley Eye

A BIG wheel in the style of the London Eye could be erected on the riverbank in Henley.

New town manager Craig Buckby has suggested having the 40m high observation wheel in Mill Meadows for this year’s royal regatta.

The wheel, which is operated by Danter Attractions, of Herefordshire, has been operating in Stratford-upon-Avon for six months of the year since 2016 and has also appeared at Birmingham’s Christmas markets.

Residents and visitors would be able to buy tickets for a ride in one of the pods, which have windows that provide a panoramic view as the wheel turns.

Each ride would cost £6 for 20 minutes with five rotations. There would be no cost to the town

council. The wheel, which would need planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council, can produce a multi-coloured light show at night.

Mr Buckby, who started in his role in November saying he had “1,001 ideas” for the town, has prepared a report on the wheel idea, which will be discussed by the town council on February 15.

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “An observation wheel in Henley is like nothing I would have dreamt up myself but this is what’s so good about Craig and all the officers at the town hall. Sometimes you’ve got to think outside the box and if it’s going to bring in visitors, it is fantastic.

“Who would have thought that we’d be lighting up Henley Bridge? You have to try these things.

“My main concern would be that we’re blessed with a beautiful area in Mill Meadows and I wouldn’t want it to take away from that. Right now I’m more focused on the centre of town and helping our retailers recover after the pandemic.”

The wheel’s installation in Stratford and its subsequent return provoked a “Stop the Wheel” campaign with opponents arguing it was overbearing for the market town and too close to listed buildings.

It is set on the bank of the River Avon opposite the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Councillor Ian Fradgley, who is the ward member for the area on Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “It does bring people into the town but I cycle past two or three times a day and I’m always surprised how they make any money because there never seems to be anyone on it.

“If there’s an event with people coming into the town like the Stratford River Festival that’s when it’s well used. Locals don’t tend to have another go after they’ve been on once, except maybe children.

“I get an awful lot of complaints from the residents living near it. It looks over people’s back gardens so there are concerns about privacy and you can hear people on it making noise and it goes on until 10pm.

“When they first came at night-time there were flashing lights all over the wheel which brought objections but they did switch those off. There were also issues with people hanging around there at night.

“I also get complaints from people across the town who think it isn’t aesthetically right for the kind of town people think Stratford should be. The Stratford Society thinks it’s not right. It’s down to individual taste.

“It towers over the town and you can see it from everywhere but it’s opposite the theatre and it’s not quite as big as their viewing deck tower. The nearby restaurant makes some money out of it being here.”

Danter Attractions also provides rollercoaster rides for events across the UK, including Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

