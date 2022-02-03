Horse rider diagnosed with dislocated neck

A HORSE rider has been diagnosed with a dislocated neck after suffering a fall during a showjumping competition.

Charlotte Snowden, a photographer from Checkendon, will be unable to work for at least a year.

She came off her horse and hit a wall on the final jump of the competition at Checkendon Equestrian Centre on January 15.

She was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and had a nine-hour operation on her spine.

Doctors have now diagnosed a dislocated neck.

Ms Snowden is due to be moved to the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire as soon as space becomes available. She has been responding to messages from friends on WhatsApp.

Ms Snowden, who has two children, said: “Unfortunately, I have been in a riding accident and dislocated my neck.

“I am currently in the John Radcliffe intensive care unit and the journey to recovery could be a long one.

“The NHS staff are looking after me incredibly well, which is aiding my recovery massively.

“I am unable to work for the next 12 months or so.

“If you have booked me during this period please contact my brother Matt Fenton on matt.fenton@

fenton holdings.com

“Thank you for your messages of support, it means so much to me.”