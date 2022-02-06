Welcome to the Henley houseboat

A WOMAN is building a houseboat on the banks of the River Thames in Henley.

Gillian Nahum, who runs Henley Sales & Charter, has owned a small plot of land off Wargrave Road for about six years and used to store boats there.

But she and her husband Steve, who live in St Andrew’s Road, want to make better use of it, both for themselves and visitors.

Last summer, they sought permission to replace a dilapidated summerhouse on the plot but withdrew their application before Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, had made a decision.

Now Mrs Nahum, 64, who has residential mooring rights, has come up with the idea of building a houseboat, which will be permanently moored there and she will rent out occasionally.

She said: “We happen to be lucky enough to have an amenity plot but it’s really just a garden by the river.

“I love new projects and I kept thinking of what we could do with it and then I thought of a houseboat.

“We did a bit of research and spoke to some people in the industry and the project passed the scrutiny of the spreadsheet.” The Henley houseboat, which is currently being built by a firm in Northern Ireland, will be 34ft long and 14ft wide.

It will have a bedroom, small office, shower room, a galley corner kitchen, a dining and seating area and a terrace.

There will be an electric dinghy for trips into town.

It will cost Mrs Nahum between £130,000 to £150,000.

She said: “The roof will be black but the outside walls will be more in keeping with the colours of the plot. I want it to be extremely comfortable and to be able to use it all-year-round, so it will have underfloor heating.

“I also want it to have some outside space so you can feel that you are on the water.

“It will have a terrace and access to an electric boat so people can travel into town.

“I hope they will leave their car once they arrive and use the boat. It would be magical in the evening, when everyone else has gone home, to travel along the river to the houseboat.

“There will be a little office space where, if you want, you can write your novel. There will also be a bookshelf with lots of books about boats.

“A seating area will open out on to the front deck, which will be a bit like a conservatory, and there will be a canopy.

“The interior will be mainly white tongue-and-groove, quite woody, almost a bit Scandi. I like the idea of having wooden cladding. It will be minimalist but comfortable.

“I am hoping that the fittings, such as in the galley, will have a nautical theme so people don’t forget that they are on the river.

“The design process was pretty quick because I am very decisive and it should be ready just before Henley Royal Regatta.”

The houseboat will be available to rent for up to two people and Mrs Nahum will also give people the chance to buy their own version through Henley Sales & Charter, which she has run for

30 years.

She said: “We will be renting it out for weekends and times when we are not using it.

“It will be perfect for a couple on a honeymoon or those needing a getaway.”

Mrs Nahum first came aware of houseboats while visiting Sausalito in California some years ago and has found thriving boating communities around the world.

She said: “You sometimes have this notion of houseboats being cheap or grotty or rather eccentric dwellings and for those people who can’t afford to live on land.

“In Sausalito they are really beautiful and interesting and the same in Amsterdam and

Copenhagen.

“If you like the water you can’t fail to be captivated by these things. You have windows that look out and have the water around you so you can live and breathe it.

“If you look at Amsterdam, or Paris, or Toulouse or Copenhagen, they have created whole villages on the water.

“There is so much space on our waters, on our lakes, where you can have houseboats, and other countries have shown that it can be done. It is a lovely way for people to live.

“There is also an amazing history of houseboats in Henley. The banks used to be full of them.

“If you look at Rod Eyot there are houseboats that have been floated up and put on bricks. You can spot them if you go past.

“I think the name of my plot, Ondine, which means water nymph, suggests that there was a houseboat there originally.”