Lorry suspected of church steps damage

STEPS outside a church in Henley have been damaged for a second time.

Several of the concrete steps outside Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road have been chipped or cracked.

They were first damaged in 2019 by children and young adults skateboarding and cost about £2,000 to repair.

Glyn Millington, minister of Christ Church, thinks a lorry may have caused the damage this time while moving out of the way for a passing emergency vehicle. He said: “We’ve seen the chaos the temporary traffic lights by Friday Street have caused and when an emergency vehicle comes down the road everyone moves on to the pavement to try to get out of the way.

“I’d put money on that being what happened as it looks like a lorry has driven up the step and back down.

“The steps were quite loose anyway but we will be fixing them. We will probably try to swap them with stones at the back of the building where they will be out of sight.”