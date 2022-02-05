Mermaids are back with more swim challenges

FIVE swimmers are to attempt a series of challenges this year to raise money for charity and awareness of river conservation.

The Henley Mermaids plan to swim the Bristol Channel, which they attempted last year but were beaten by the tides.

The 45km challenge on July 22 is designed to raise awareness of pollution in rivers and the sea and will be in aid of Surfers Against Sewage, a charity which campaigns against sewage spills and litter in waterways and on beaches.

The women also plan to swim 104km along the River Thames from its source near Lechlade to Henley some time over the summer.

Two of the women will also attempt to swim the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland, a distance of 34.5km.

The Mermaids are Laura Reineke, founder of Henley Music School, South Oxfordshire district councillor Jo Robb, teacher Susan Barry, nurse Fiona Print and sales director Joan Fennelly.

They will swim in relay when tackling the Bristol Channel, starting at Illfracombe in Devon and finishing in Swansea in South Wales.

The swim will take between seven and 20 hours depending on the tide and the women hope to become the first female swimmers in costumes, not wetsuits, to complete the challenge.

Last July, the Mermaids attempted the same challenge but had to stop with just 6km to go when the tide changed, threatening their safety.

Despite this, they raised £36,000 for the charity Sunrise for Brain Conditions, which is an Irish organisation that supports people living with Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington’s Disease.

In 2020, the women swam the Channel in relay and raised £36,000 for the Henley Music School, which was founded by Mrs Reineke.

Mrs Robb, who is the district council’s Thames “champion”, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our families, friends and the community.

“This year we are raising money as well as awareness about pollution in our waterways and joining the fight to help save our rivers.”

Mrs Reineke said: “Swimming together has made us aware of the terrible state of our rivers. Only 14 per cent of rivers in England are considered to be in good ecological health.

“The Environmental Audit Committee found that our rivers are being polluted with a chemical cocktail of sewage, slurry and microplastics. We are proud to use our voices to stand up for our rivers and for our beloved River Thames.”

On April 4 Mrs Reineke will take part in the 7.5km Freedom Swim in South Africa from Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was incarcerated for 18 years, to Cape Town.

“She said: “I am excited but also terrified. Even though it is off the coast of South Africa, the water is surprisingly cold, not to mention it is the natural habitat of great white sharks, which hunt seals in the area.

“I will be supported by a pilot boat in case I run into any trouble.

“It is a beautiful part of the world and the view of Table Mountain will be amazing from Robben Island.

“To train, I swim in the pool three times a week and in the Thames twice a week.

“I am also doing high-intensity interval training and spin classes. To be swim-fit you need to be very strong-minded because you are in the water for a long time and the conditions can be dangerous.

“You risk hypothermia, dehydration and exhaustion, so you need to be vigilant.”

Mrs Reineke will take part in the North Channel swim with Mrs Fennelly and friends Keri Hutchinson, from Northumberland, and Jane Hardy, from South Wales.

Mrs Hutchinson was the first woman to swim the Ice Kilometre in Antarctica and Mrs Hardy has completed eight swim marathons.

They will swim the 35km from Donaghadee in Co Down, Northern Ireland, to Portpatrick in Scotland.

Mrs Reineke said: “This is one of the toughest swims of the Seven Ocean Sea Swims. The other swims include the Channel between England and France and the Cook Strait between the north and south islands of New Zealand.

“It is a cold swim and the sea is known to be full of lion’s mane jellyfish, which are one of the biggest jellyfish in the world. This will be a challenging one and can be dangerous.”

Mrs Fennelly, who is of Irish descent, said: “It will be a chance for my family and friends in Ireland to be on the ground and live the experience with us.

“It is the toughest of all the challenges we’ve ever attempted. I am so excited about becoming a triple crown swimmer.”