Former Chanel manager launches clothing range

A WOMAN from Wargrave has launched her own clothing range for women.

Justine Kennedy, who used to be an account manager for Chanel, has always loved dressmaking and decided to set up her own business making bespoke clothes and doing alterations last year.

Now she is busy creating dresses, tops, blouses and shorts for her By Just Designs collection, which was launched online this week.

She said: “This is my first ever collection and I am so excited about it.”

Mrs Kennedy, 51, who lives in Hamilton Road with husband Simon, studied fashion design at university and has worked for big name brands including Dewhirst and World Duty Free.

She had been national account manager at Chanel in London for four years when she decided to quit in May 2021.

She had got used to being at home during the lockdowns, when she started making clothes again, and didn’t like commuting once more.

Mrs Kennedy said: “It would take me two hours door to door and I wasn’t prepared for this change so I resigned and set up my own business from home.

“I think that for a lot of people the idea of going back to working in the office was daunting. It’s important to prioritise your mental health.

“I joined the Facebook page for Wargrave and my business took off from there. Most of my clients have come from recommendations and word of mouth.

“I felt so lucky that I didn’t have to go back to working in London and I have such lovely customers.” She is making all the clothes for her collection, which will feature up to 15 pieces. Customers can also order bespoke items.

Mrs Kennedy said: “It is just me making the garments and all of them are hand-made. It takes me around a day to make one dress but it is a full on day.

“I love statement sleeves and any item with pockets. I source all my materials from Fabric Godmother. The designs are gorgeous and I love unusual statement pieces.

“I am inspired by Fifties couture. My favourite movie of all time is Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Audrey Hepburn’s outfits in the film are amazing.

“When I worked for Chanel, we were flown to Paris to view the company’s archives, where many of the garments dated back to the Fifties.

“I love Dior too. I find the behind-the-scenes processes so interesting and how the woven fabrics are handmade.

“Chanel would occasionally invite VIP guests to view launches of couture items and there is only one item ever made of each design.

“We never knew who was in the store viewing these items privately but once they were gone we were allowed to go in to look at them.

“The woven garments are my favourite because the fabrics are handwoven and the attention to detail is just incredible.” She was working as a buyer for World Duty Free in 2012 when she was invited to the launch of Lady Gaga’s first fragrance, Fame, at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mrs Kennedy said: “It is one of my favourite places in the world because I love art galleries. I stayed near Central Park.

“The launch was the most weird and wonderful experience. While I was getting ready on the night of the event, I had a knock at my hotel door. A gentleman had been sent by Lady Gaga with a gift.

“He was wearing only black leather trousers and a black leather eye mask and was holding a box. Inside the box was a black leather eye mask for me to wear and he helped me put it on.

“I was then escorted out of the hotel and driven to the Guggenheim. Lady Gaga appeared encapsulated in an egg, where she was supposedly sleeping.

“We were then invited to touch her hand. Once she awoke, there was a performance which ended with a hair stylist shaving the lower back portion of her hair and tattooing a cherub.

“My birthday was the following day, so I took myself to Tiffany and bought a beautiful bracelet and a cake from the Magnolia Bakery, which is featured in Sex and The City. I ate my birthday cake in Central Park.”

During lockdown, Mrs Kennedy started making face coverings for friends and neighbours.

She received donations of materials and transformed them into personal protective equipment for the staff at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough. She made 600 items, including scrubs, masks, hats and washbags to put the scrubs in for cleaning.

Mrs Kennedy said: “I got out my old sewing machine because my daughter, Chloe, who is 26, wanted me to make her a dress.

“Then I was approached by a care home in Birmingham where my grandad was living. They had no scrubs or masks and were desperate for PPE. I started making scrubs for the nurses and sent them off.

“Once the restrictions lifted I was invited to go back to the office in London. I worked in New Bond Street above the Chanel boutique.

“The pandemic had such an impact on me that I didn’t want to go back to commuting again.”

Once she was at home all the time, she launched her alterations service.

Mrs Kennedy said: “I received so many requests that I invested in new sewing machines. Last summer I had eight prom dresses in one week for alterations.

“I get trousers and suits that need taking in. I always make sure to leave as much of the fabric in as possible just in case there are further alterations needed in the future.

“Some people find garments they’ve had in the back of their wardrobe for years and they bring them to me to revamp.

“I like to buy clothes that last me a long time and are good quality. I think we have a good opportunity to try to reduce the consumption of fast fashion by recycling old clothes and buying pieces that will last you forever.”

For more information, email justine.ken@icloud.com or visit www.byjustdesigns.com