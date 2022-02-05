Villages plan to stage biggest street party for jubilee

ORGANISERS of the Goring GAP Festival are planning to hold the longest street party in Britain to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

The festival was founded following the village’s celebrations of the Queen’s diamond jubilee in 2012 when a street party stretched about 1km over the bridge into Streatley.

This time the “Big Jubilee Lunch” will again take place on both village high streets and the bridge on Sunday, June 5, the final day of a special four-day bank holiday weekend. The roads will be closed from 12.30pm.

There will be music, community singing and street entertainment during and after the lunch with loudspeakers along the entire line of tables. Attendees should bring their own lunch, a tablecloth and a chair.

Organisers aim to make the event free, as it was in 2012, and are calling on local businesses, community groups or individuals to donate funds.

Before the lunch there will be an inter-denominational thanksgiving service in Rectory Gardens lasting 45 minutes.

On June 2 there will be an evening ceremony in the gardens to mark the lighting of the jubilee beacon on the tower of St Thomas’s Church, one of hundreds of beacons across the country that will be lit. There will be singing, a band, a choir and bagpipes.

The festival itself will run from June 2 to 12 with a programme of music, theatre, film, comedy, talks, arts and family events in Goring and Streatley as well as a children’s film festival competition.

The full programme will be released in early spring.