Monday, 07 February 2022

Life, love and faith

A SEMINAR called “Living around love and faith” will be held at the Church Centre in Wargrave on February 19 from 9.30am to noon.

It will include material produced by the Church of England about sexuality. 

For more information, email lucy@wargrave
church.org.uk

