Life, love and faith

A CHARITY shop in Sonning Common has changed its ... [more]
Monday, 07 February 2022
A SEMINAR called “Living around love and faith” will be held at the Church Centre in Wargrave on February 19 from 9.30am to noon.
It will include material produced by the Church of England about sexuality.
For more information, email lucy@wargrave
church.org.uk
07 February 2022
More News:
Recreation ground set to be open for June jubilee
THE new recreation ground in Sonning Common will ... [more]
POLL: Have your say