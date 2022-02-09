Oldest woman in Britain dies days before birthday

THE oldest woman in Britain has died just two weeks before her 113th birthday.

Mollie Walker MBE had lived in Kingwood Common for 99 years.

She died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Saturday, January 22 exactly 14 days before her birthday.

Mrs Walker was born in Cadoxton in South Wales in 1909.

When she was 17 she was given her first car, a new Austin 7.

Later she became a member of the Institute of Advanced Motorists and taught many people to drive.

She drove several vehicles during her life, including a Rolls Royce and a T3 tanker, and continued getting behind the wheel until the age of 103.

Mrs Walker moved to Peppard in 1923 when her father rented The Chalet, off Gallowstree Road.

In the Thirties Mrs Walker helped her father build the house she lived in for the rest of her life.

She married John, who was the director of Car Services in Caversham Road, Reading, in 1931 and they went on to have two children, Sheila and Graham.

Mr Walker worked for Miles Aircraft during the Second World War and his wife was in the Women’s Voluntary Service and helped at the prisoner of war hospital in Kingwood Common, known as the Kingwood Camp, run by the Americans.

One of her memories of that time was seeing two German prisoners of war, who had been allowed to work as doctors, walking across the common in uniform.

The WVS became the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service and Mrs Walker became involved with the “Food Flying Squad”, which organised taking food and water to disaster areas. This started in 1939 and also provided food in “pop-up canteens” for servicemen and women, civil defence personnel and the emergency services.

After the war, when the hospital was dismantled, Oxfordshire County Council wanted to develop the common land.

Mrs Walker was so determined to preserve it that she co-founded the Friends of Kingwood, later becoming its secretary. The group won its fight thanks to a ruling by the House of Lords.

Mrs Walker was a member of Peppard Parish Council from 1954 to 1979 and was made an MBE in 1978 for her work with the WRVS.

During her later life, she became involved in the Peppard community and attended several village events.

To mark her 100th birthday, parish councillor Ilse Eve presented her with a bouquet of flowers and planted a copper beech tree by the sports pavilion in Stoke Row Road.

In 2018, when she was 109, Mrs Walker attended a tea party at Peppard War Memorial Hall to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and was invited to cut the celebration cake.

A year later she cut the ribbon at the official re-opening of the sports pavilion. The ceremony also commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Mrs Walker would typically celebrate her landmark birthdays with her children at the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to spend her 112th birthday last year at home with her children, who were in her support bubble.

Mrs Walker’s funeral will be held in the west chapel at Reading Crematorium in Caversham on Tuesday at 12.45pm. The family have asked for no flowers but donations can be made in Mrs Walker’s memory to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.