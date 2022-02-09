Carpet seller pulls rug on shop

A MAN who has been selling carpets for the past 46 years has retired.

Rowan Gardner, 60, has run Carpet and Vinyl by Rowan in Church Street, Caversham, since 1987.

The shop, which sold carpets, curtains, vinyl and wood flooring, ceased trading last week.

Mr Gardner said: “I want to say thanks to all the people who have trusted me with their work over the years.

“My favourite part has been meeting good people and the great customers who were interested in understanding what they were buying.”

Mr Gardner, who lives in Caversham, used to run Select Interiors in Station Road, Henley, until 1985.

He said: “I enjoyed my time in Henley but my partner and I had different views on how to grow the the business so we agreed we would do separate things and I opened in Caversham.

“I was not sure what to call the business so I decided to keep it simple.

“I was a carpet fitter in my younger years and when I went to people’s houses I introduced myself with my first name. A lot of people would then come to the shop asking for me, so I thought that was the way to go and it has worked really well.”

Mr Gardner, who is originally from Tilehurst, started working as a carpet fitter when he was 14.

He said: “I helped out at a local shop and got a part-time job there after school and that is how it all started. I went from working in the shop to being a fitter.”

When he was 21 he worked as a carpet fitter in Saudi Arabia and then became a contract fitter before starting the business in Henley.

His job took him to Scotland, Northern Ireland and even New York and he worked with celebrity chef Raymond Blanc before he opened his Michelin starred restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons in Great Milton.

Mr Gardner said: “He’s still the most enthusiastic man I’ve ever worked with and has a genuine passion for what he does.”

During the lockdowns, he had to close the shop but said that many people were calling him directly to make appointments as they were spending more time and money on their homes.

Mr Gardner, who is a former chairman of Caversham Traders’ Association, said: “The turnover increased by 20 per cent and I was working very long hours as all my staff were furloughed.

“It’s probably the exhaustion of the past two years that has led me to the decision to close the shop. It has been really hard work so it’s a relief to be able to enjoy retirement now and I’m looking forward to it.

“I play golf so I’m looking forward to having time to practise that properly and I’m a motorcyclist so I want to explore a bit more of Europe as soon as possible.”

Mr Gardner has two grown-up children but said they wouldn’t take over the business.

He said: “Working in the carpet industry is very hard work, both physically and mentally — I suffered with bad knees, a prolapsed disc and broke my back.

“It’s inevitable with the weight we have to carry that you will get injured and I would never want them to get involved in the business for that reason.”