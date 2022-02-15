Seven fruit trees planted to mark Queen’s jubilee

A CIRCLE of cherry and pear trees has been planted at Greys Court to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The seven trees were planted in the walled garden at the National Trust property near Rotherfield Greys in a ceremony attended by Oxfordshire Lord-Lieutenant Marjorie Neasham Glasgow and her two living predecessors, Sir Hugo Brunner and Sir Tim Stevenson.

The Tudor house was Sir Hugo's childhood home.

Sir Hugo, who was lord-lieutenant from 1996 to 2008 and welcomed the Queen to the opening of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley in 1998, said: “I was brought up here and it’s always lovely coming back to a place that is now shared with lots of people, which is what my parents wanted to do.

“I was so pleased to hear about the idea of planting these trees in this garden to celebrate the jubilee.

“There are a lot of memories that this event has brought to mind and as a family we had a positive experience of the war here at Greys Court. My father had a huge interest for trees and planting them.

“During his time in the First World War, serving as a lieutenant in the Royal Artillery, he must have destroyed a lot of them and I think he felt that later in life he had to plant a lot of them to make up for it.

“In 1998, Buckingham Palace wanted to invite all the couples that were married in the same year as the Queen and Prince Philip to a garden party but they miscalculated and less than 10 per cent of those couples could attend as a party like that can only accommodate 800 people.

“Instead we enjoyed a garden party on the lawn here at Greys Court and had a wonderful celebration.”

Mrs Neasham Glasgow said: “It’s an honour to be here at this property that has so much history and to have this planting in honour of the Queen. Her achievement is a fantastic example in our history and a precious part of Britain that we cherish.”

The ceremony was also attended by National Trust regional director Nicola Briggs and the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, Imam Monawar Hussain.

Ms Briggs said: “It’s an honour for us to have this planting taking place here to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

“There used to be a huge apple tree in this exact spot in the garden, called Newton’s wonder, which was lost.

“Now we are planting new cherry and pear trees that will bring joy to the visitors to this garden.

“This is part of a wider renovation of the cherry garden that is currently ongoing.”

Imam Hussain said: “The Queen has been the most brilliant monarch we have had in history and to plant these trees for her jubilee is a huge honour.

“Hugo is a very good friend so being here with him is an even bigger pleasure.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to come together and celebrate what the Queen has achieved. May the trees prosper.”

Sir Hugo’s father, Felix Brunner, bought the estate with his wife Lady Brunner in 1937. The house and its 280 acres of grounds was sold to the National Trust in 1969.