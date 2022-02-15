Brothers launch bakery and deli at former cafe

TWO brothers are accomplishing their dream of opening a bakery and delicatessen together.

Jack and Freddie Wilcox, from Stoke Row, will open McQueen’s at the former Field Kitchen premises in High Street, Nettlebed, next month.

They will sell their own sourdough bread, pastries, salads, soups and coffee as well as fresh local produce and other foods.

They are also planning pizza and gelato evenings in the summer and to have outdoor seating.

Jack, 31, said: “We want to create a space for the local community and support growers and millers from the area as well as contributing to a more sustainable food system.

“I’ve been a baker since 2013 and Freddie has been working as a chef for the past five years and we got to a point where we wanted to produce something we are proud of and passionate about, using high quality ingredients and supporting local businesses. We wanted to create somewhere people can do their weekly shopping and come for breakfast or lunch.

“We hope to offer a bit of everything and to sell products that you don’t see in supermarkets, supporting small businesses that are just getting off the ground.”

Freddie, 28, said: “We are very excited. We know people in Nettlebed have missed something like this, so it makes sense for the customers and for us.

“I own about 100 cook books and I love trying new recipes all the time, which is what I’m going to do here.”

The pair grew up with their parents, Simon and Libby, in Stoke Row and attended Shiplake College before going to university.

Jack studied geography in Portsmouth while Freddie studied sport and business in Southampton. Freddie then pursued his passion for making ice cream by working for Gelupo, a gelateria in London, while Jack went on a course to become a baker.

Jack said: “During my university degree, I realised that geography was not working for me career-wise.

“As a child I used to go to the bakery in Watlington and used to love it so much but I had never experienced baking my own bread before going on a course.

“I realised it was something I enjoyed so much and wanted to pursue long term. Freddie has always been into food as well.”

The brothers were both working at the Goring Grocer when they decided it was time to open their own business.

Jack said: “We have wanted to do something like this for a long time and this was just the perfect space for it.

“We saw how much potential it had and it made so much sense for us to get up and running in a place like this, it felt right. I have wanted to have my own bakery for a long time but the deli style seemed to draw me in.

“The whole concept of a place where people can get everything they need made a lot of sense.

“There’s definitely a demand for something like this in Nettlebed and people are really excited that we are joining the village and excited about what we are going to bring to the table.

“We are very excited too — there’s a lot of work to be done and we know it’s going to be hard but we are really pleased to be able to create something for ourselves and doing something together.”

The business is named after their mother’s middle name. Jack said: “She is the person we got our inspiration from. When we were growing up, she was always in the kitchen making all sorts of treats.”

The Field Kitchen closed in April last year, when Dave Field and Barb Grigor, who had run it for 10 years, retired.