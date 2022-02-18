HGVs ban campaign hit by new decision

A BID to save the campaign for a ban on heavy good vehicles passing through Henley has failed.

Campaigners wanted Oxfordshire County Council to overturn a decision to revoke a 7.5-tonne weight limit on Burford bridge, which was identical to the restriction planned for Henley.

However, after reconsideration, the council’s cabinet has voted to uphold the decision.

The council had previously agreed to look into the idea of a Henley weight limit but it now wants to focus on a county-wide policy rather than restrictions in individual towns and villages.

The Burford decision was originally delegated to Duncan Enright, cabinet member for transport.

Councillors, including Henley’s representative Stefan Gawrysiak, challenged the decision at a meeting of the council’s scrutiny committee earlier this month and asked for it to be reconsidered by the whole cabinet. They argued that Cllr Enright was not an appropriate person to make the decision because of his connection to Witney Town Council, which opposed the Burford ban, and said he had not used all the available data.

Cllr Gawrysiak told the cabinet meeting: “Sound decisions should be made on the basis of reason and all available data.

“You should have great disquiet about this decision and I believe that a decision of this magnitude, which has implications for many towns and villages, should be considered seriously.

“I would suggest that revoking weight limits is not a direction of travel that this administration wants to embark upon. All of your decisions should be based on soundness and data.”

Cllr Enright said people had questioned the decision because they disagreed with it.

He said: “It is true that I had formed the opinion that individual weight limits are not the way forward because you have this problem of

displacement into neighbouring areas so the area approach within an Oxfordshire-led haulage strategy is the way forward.

Referring to the possibility of Henley and other places paying for their own weight restriction, he said: “It doesn’t seem right that some can buy their way out at the problem at the expense of neighbouring villages.”

To introduce the weight limit would cost £100,000.

Rotherfield Greys and Shiplake parish councils had expressed concerns about a weight limit in Henley shifting the problem to their villages.

Cllr Enright said: “HGV levels are historically high and we all need to address this. People have made unforgivable comments about their neighbouring communities but I hope we can now all move on — we need to work together.

“An area-based solution is a solution everyone can get behind which will benefit everyone in the area.” Council leader Liz Leffman said: “Having originally been a supporter of the Burford ban, the reason I’m not anymore is because the displacement of traffic to other parts of the area is very considerable.”

The cabinet voted unanimously to uphold Cllr Enright’s decision.

Cllr Gawrysiak told a meeting of Henley Town Council: “This still does not mean that we won’t get a weight limit for Henley and I will continue to pursue the county council officers.

“The new game in town as far as the county is concerned is area-wide weight limits, for example Henley and a greater lump of the countryside.

“It’s sad because I think this decision was the wrong direction of travel. We should be having more weight limits and should be improving people’s quality of life in terms of air quality.

“The other thing I will be pursing in the short term is to try to get measures, such as bollards so that lorries can’t cut corners, to make pedestrians safer.”