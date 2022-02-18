Suspended RAF chief ‘not treated fairly’

THE deputy chief of the RAF, who has been suspended after allegedly bearing his bottom at a neighbour, has been treated unfairly, say friends.

Air Marshal Andrew Turner, 54, is said to have been seen naked in the garden of his cottage in Cane End on August 10 last year.

The former special forces commander was questioned by police after neighbour Simon Herbert accused him of mooning.

Mr Herbert, 54, told police that he and his partner Lesley Stevens, 52, and their 18-year-old daughter were shocked.

Mr Turner, a married father-of-two, is believed to have told police that he was wearing no clothes because it was a very hot day.

Last week, he was handed a community resolution order for causing upset and he has written a letter of apology to Mr Herbert.

He has been suspended from duty “without prejudice” to allow him to focus on the case after he reported the police investigation to his bosses.

A close friend of Mr Turner told the Henley Standard that in his opinion the accusation against him was “outrageous and wholly unreasonable” and had discredited him as one of the UK’s most decorated RAF officers.

The friend said that the neighbours had been in dispute for years over Mr Herbert’s use of his land for business purposes.

“It appears Mr Herbert’s reaction to the incident last summer, which was thoroughly investigated by the police and judged by the Crown Prosecution Service found that no offence had been committed, was to resort to the press as he did not like nor agree with the outcome,” said the friend.

“It is a shame that, due to his position in the Royal Air Force, Mr Turner has no right of reply but maintains a dignified silence as befitting his position.

“There is unprecedented support for the RAF officer from all circles, both military and civilian, local and national, citing the legitimacy of acting in a private manner in one’s private garden, the absence of a crime and the unreasonable nature of the accusations.”

The friend said Mr Turner was a man of “impeccable character” and he did not think it could be right that a highly decorated RAF officer of 37 years’ service, in combat on 19 separate operational tours, was making headlines around the world when he was unable to respond publicly.

In his career, Mr Turner completed 5,100 flying hours as a combat helicopter pilot on 87 types of aircraft, including in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He joined the Royal Air Force in 1985 and was commissioned as an acting pilot officer in 1986. A year later he was promoted to flying officer, then flight lieutenant in 1991, squadron leader in 1995 and wing commander in 2000.

Mr Turner served in both Gulf Wars, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland. He was awarded an OBE in 2003 in recognition of his service in Iraq War before becoming a CBE in 2010 and receiving the Companion of the Order of Bath in 2019.

Mr Herbert said: “If Mr Turner is so respected, why would he take off all his clothes? It’s not acceptable behaviour.”