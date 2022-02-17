Bakery to take over old cafe

A NEW bakery is to open in Henley.

Gail’s Bakery is to take over the former H Café’s premises in Market Place.

The company, which has 47 restaurants in London, Oxford and elsewhere, was founded in the Nineties by Gail Mejia under the name the Bread Factory. Its first store opened in Hampstead in 2005.

An application has been made to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to install signs on the fascia of the Grade II listed building.

The fascia sign would be “subtly” lit by a single swan neck lamp.

The company also wants a small door sign to “provide presence on the side elevation” as well as a retractable fabric awning and metal casing.

Sam Elliott, senior planner for Planning Potential, says: “The proposals seek to work with the character of the building and reference similar installations at the application site and in the surrounds.

“The design, scale and context of the shop front and advertisement proposals is appropriate to designated heritage assets and does not result in any level of ‘harm’ to the listed building or conservation area.”

The council is due to make a decision by April 1.

H Café, which was an offshoot of Harrods, closed in December after two years of trading.