Family left homeless after gable end wall collapses

A FAMILY have been left homeless after the gable end wall of their home collapsed during Storm Eunice.

Becky and John Jenkins and their children Ottilie, 10, and Arthur, seven, were at home in Sonning Common on Friday morning when the incident happened.

Mr Jenkins, 41, said she was having a cup of tea in the kitchen when she heard the noise of the wall crashing to the ground.

She said: “There was a terrible noise but I didn’t think it would be as bad as it was.

“I thought it was the garage gutter or tiles that had fallen down, I never thought it would be our wall.

“We went outside and we saw how bad it was and were obviously very worried about it.

“We rushed to get everyone in the car and left as soon as possible as we knew the house was not structurally stable anymore.

“We had to leave the house immediately as the wind was still really strong — it was really frightening. We had to reassure the children who were so scared as they are still quite young. My son was still in his pyjamas.

“We also needed to make sure the gas and any electric appliances were turned off. Then we went to my parents’ house in Henley.”

Mrs Jenkins, who is deputy clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council, said the family returned to the house when the high winds had calmed down to inspect the damage.

She said: “We realised that part of the kitchen roof had also collapsed, just inches away from where I had been sitting so that was really scary.

“The garage roof also suffered some damage and we are probably going to lose everything that was in it.” The family, who have lived at the house since 2017, have been told they will not be able to go back there for six months.

Mrs Jenkins said: “We don’t know where we are going to live. We are housesitting for some friends at the moment.

“Our insurance company has been quite helpful and we had surveyors coming to check the damage.

“We will be going back to my parents’ next week but finding more long-term accommodation is the priority now.”

Meanwhile, residents are being warned to beware cold callers or leaflets offering to do work on roofs following the storms.

Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards officers say it is a perfect opportunity for rogue traders to take advantage of householders who have a leaking roof or broken tile.

Many traders will be booked up, so the advice is to be wary of traders who can start the work immediately.

Neil Fawcett, cabinet member for community services and safety, said: “I encourage people to get recommendations for tradespeople from friends and relatives.”