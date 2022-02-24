Don’t drop your covid guard now

PEOPLE have been urged to continue being careful even though the coronavirus restrictions have been scrapped.

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for covid-19 ended yesterday (Thursday) after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the Government’s “Living with covid” plan.

Staff and students in most education and childcare settings no longer need to test twice a week.

People who test positive are still advised to stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least five days but those in contact with someone with covid no longer needs to self-isolate or take daily tests.

From April 1, covid tests will no longer be free for most people and the use of covid passports will no longer be recommended, except for international travel.

Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire’s director for public health, said: “There are three simple steps we can all take in the coming months that will make a difference and enable us to come out of the pandemic as safely as

possible.

“First, be considerate. If you feel ill, then you should still stay away from others and remain at home while you have symptoms. As with any other illness, no one will thank you for sharing it.

“Second, be aware. There will be many in our communities who will be extremely nervous about the recent news. Be conscious of other people’s situations and what they are comfortable with and adjust your behaviour accordingly.

“Third, be cautious. Our rates are still high and will remain so for some time to come. Making sensible decisions, such as wearing a face covering in crowded places and letting fresh air into indoor spaces, does not mean restricting what you do.

“I would also ask people to be mindful of the fact that our health and social care system remains under huge pressure, so please only visit hospital emergency departments in genuine emergencies.”

John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, held a short silence at a meeting of the council’s executive committee on Thursday last week to remember those who died during the pandemic.

He said that 351 covid deaths had been recorded in the borough since February 29, 2020, adding “All our thoughts are with them.”

Councillor Halsall, who lives in Remenham, continued: “As we try to understand and implement policy around what life within endemic covid looks like, it is important to remember that different people in our communities have had very different experiences over the past two years and therefore will be entering this period of transition with different perspectives.

“We need to continue to work together to be patient and understanding within our communities so that we can move forward and begin to recover from the pandemic together.”

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen for a second week in a row.

The total for the past week was 969 compared with 1,189 in the previous seven days, down 18 per cent.

The infection rate went down from 826 to 673 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley fell by 25 per cent from 88 to 66.

The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 42; Nettlebed and Watlington 31; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 33; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 53; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 47; Emmer Green 92; Caversham Heights 97; Lower Caversham 62; Wargrave and Twyford East 28; and Sonning and Woodley North 42.