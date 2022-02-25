Motorist recorded going at 123mph

ROAD safety improvements are to be carried out in Remenham.

Wokingham Borough Council is to paint double white lines on the A4130 near Middle Culham Cottages.

This is to prevent drivers from overtaking one another and causing accidents.

The A4130 White Hill has a poor road safety record with 25 accidents, nine of them serious, between September 2012 and July 2018. Eleven of these have happened at or within half a mile of the cottages.

There have been more than four accidents, one serious, on Aston Lane and Remenham Lane.

Remenham Parish Council has suggested extending the 30mph speed limit on the A4130 to Middle Culham Cottages and lowering the speed limit on the A321 from the A4130 to Conway’s Bridge to 30mph.

Councillor Franky Cookson told a council meeting that one vehicle had been recorded travelling at 123mph.

She said: “The traffic on the A4130 travels at roughly 70mph. If you are working in the front garden you’re swept into the road by the backdraft.

“We have to dodge cars and drive onto the grass verge to prevent oncoming traffic hitting us. It is very scary.

“The double white lines may prevent people overtaking but it doesn’t solve the speeding issue.”

Mrs Cookson also said a significant amount of litter accumulates on the road from Culham Court to Rose Hill Road.

“I often go out for litter picks,” she said. “It seems people just throw anything out of their car windows. I have found all sorts of rubbish. After a litter pick I usually have a full big bag of rubbish.

“I wonder how these people who litter would feel if the rubbish they dumped appeared on their property?”